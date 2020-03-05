Fan Votes Move Gary’s Jacques Williams to the #DreamFearlessly Slam Dunk Championship Semifinals

Gary’s Jacques Williams of Thea Bowman Leadership Academy has won the Quarterfinals in the American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote and now advances to the semifinals for a chance to compete in the national High School Slam Dunk Championship during Final Four weekend.

Jacques won 59% of fan votes during the first round then moved on to the quarterfinals, wrapping up 51% of the votes to get him to the semifinals.

With the continued help of the community votes, Jacques, will have a shot at showcasing his slam dunking skills at the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championship 2020 with the nation’s best high school dunkers and shooters.

The American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote is a four-week digital media contest that matches up 16 of the top high school dunkers, boys 3-point shooters and girls 3-point shooters in the nation in a bracket-style competition to determine the final participant in the Slam Dunk Championship, Boys’ 3-Point Championship and Girls’ 3-point Championship.

The player that ultimately receives the most votes in the final round will be selected to compete in the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships that will air on CBS during Final Four weekend in Atlanta on April 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can vote once per day, per device for Jacques during the semifinals starting February 27 at 12 p.m. CST until 12 p.m. CST March 5 at Amfam.com/FanVote.

Voting dates and rounds:

Semifinals: Feb. 27 at Noon CT through March 5 at Noon CT

Finals: March 6 at Noon CT through March 13 at Noon CT