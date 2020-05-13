Family seeks answers in fatal police shooting of Louisville woman in her apartment

When Palmer answered, her daughter’s boyfriend was on the other end, saying someone was trying to break into the couple’s apartment. Still shaking off the fog of sleep, Palmer jumped out of the bed at Walker’s next words: “I think they shot Breonna.”

Palmer got dressed and left home for what would be an hours-long ordeal. She drove to her daughter’s apartment, to the hospital and then back to the apartment as the sun rose. She said officers gave her little information and asked whether she had any enemies or whether she and her boyfriend were having problems.

Palmer gets emotional when she considers that she was more concerned with her daughter’s safety as a health-care worker than she was about her being safe in her own home.

“She was an essential worker. She had to go to work,” Palmer said. “She didn’t have a problem with that. … To not be able to sleep in her own bed without someone busting down her door and taking her life. … I was just like, ‘Make sure you wash your hands!’”

The Black Lives Matter movement caught on in 2014, sparked by social media campaigns and public outrage, drawing attention to the killing of unarmed Black Americans by police officers and sometimes leading to the arrest, prosecutions and, in rare cases, convictions of the shooters. While many of the headlines and hashtags are often for men — the primary victims of such shootings — Black women are also impacted.

Taylor’s sister, Ju’Niyah Palmer, has been on social media daily, posting pictures of the two of them with hashtags like #JusticeForBre, to remind people that she was a victim and not a suspect in a crime. Taylor did not have a criminal record.