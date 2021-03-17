Family birthing centers of Community Healthcare System earn high honors for maternity care

With nearly four million babies born in the U.S. every year, childbirth is one of the most common reasons for hospitalization. Prospective parents looking for the best affordable maternity care available will want to know that the Family Birthing Centers of Community Healthcare System-at Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center-have been named Blue Distinction Centers +™ for Maternity Care by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Indiana.

Blue Distinction Centers® are part of a national program that recognizes facilities for consistently delivering quality care that results in better overall outcomes for maternity patients. Community Healthcare System’s staff was evaluated on each center’s quality measures ranging from evidence-based practices in vaginal and Caesarean delivery to the initiation of programs that promote successful breastfeeding. Part of the criteria also required evaluation of the hospitals on overall patient satisfaction including a willingness to recommend the hospital to others. To earn the + designation, the hospitals’ Family Birthing Centers took extra steps to demonstrate that in addition to quality care, treatment expertise and better overall patient results; they provide more affordable care.

“We recognized that our smallest patients are the most vulnerable,” said CEO Lou Molina. “This quality achievement means that new parents can count on us for specialized care. At Community Hospital, for example, our skilled team of nurses, respiratory therapists and board certified obstetricians and neonatologist are in-house 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure proper treatment for newborns. Parents with babies admitted to our nurseries can trust that their little ones receive immediate specialized care, should circumstances arise. Our hospitals work in unison to ensure that access to this type of care is seamless and available to all.”

St. Catherine Hospital CEO Leo Correa said, “The Family Birthing Center staff at St. Catherine Hospital advocates for quality healthcare for women by maintaining the highest standards of clinical practice and patient satisfaction and by stressing the importance of patient education. All of our staff are knowledgeable, compassionate and friendly and treat our patients like family members. This earns trust so new and prospective parents can be confident in their healthcare decisions.”

St. Mary Medical Center CEO Janice Ryba said, “Our outstanding physicians, nurses and Family Birthing Center staff at St. Mary Medical Center provide personalized, high quality care to each of our families, making sure they have the best experience possible. That special attention makes a difference in our families’ birthing experience. We are proud to be a part of evidence-based solutions that aim to help women and their babies have a healthy happy life.”

For more information about the Family Birthing Centers and maternity care available at the hospitals of Community Healthcare System: Community Hospital, Munster; St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart, visit COMHS.org/baby.