Family appeals to Rev. Jackson to help secure investigation

Photo caption: REV. JACKSON, Jay Charles (left) the brother of Abnerd Joseph, and sister, Jeanna Joseph, are joined by supporters. (Photo by Chinta Strausburg)

Details of Abnerd Joseph’s death remain a mystery, shooter not charged

The siblings of the late Abnerd Joseph, assistant principal of charter school Intrinsic High School downtown at 79 W. Monroe, appealed to Reverend Jesse Jackson to help them secure a full-scale investigation into their brother’s murder. He was fatally shot seven times in a posh high-rise Loop condo. The shooter was arrested and released with no charges filed.

With the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruling Joseph’s death a homicide and the police not charging alleged shooter, 45-year-old Garrett Smith, who is white and has a concealed carry license, with the murder of their 32-year-old brother, Jeanna Joseph and Jay Charles are not only outraged, they are fighting back.

During a press conference at Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on Saturday, September 30, Jackson called for justice to prevail for the Joseph family; civil rights attorney Andrew Stroth has advised the family to seek an outside investigation.

Reverend Janette Wilson, who is an attorney and advisor to Jackson, said, “Even if Smith did have a concealed carry license, in Illinois “there is no ‘Stand Your Ground’ law.”

In calling for justice for their brother, the siblings are asking for a full-scale investigation to be conducted by Cook County, the city of Chicago, and state law enforcement officials.

The shooting took place on September 14 on the 48th floor of the posh Legacy at Millennium Park Condos, 60 E. Monroe St., though Abnerd Joseph’s brother Jay Charles says his brother and the alleged shooter lived on the 29th floor, four doors down from each other.

At the time of the shooting of Abnerd Joseph, Charles said his brother was unarmed, wearing boxer shorts, his robe and socks. Charles, like his sister Jeanna Joseph, doesn’t know why his brother was shot seven times on the 48th floor of the condo building.

An online petition posted by Joseph’s family asked Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to investigate this case. It stated that the family can’t understand why Smith was not charged with their brother’s murder. “This lack of action not only undermines our faith in the justice system but also perpetuates a sense of injustice within our community,” noted the petition.

The petition went on to say, “It is essential that we hold individuals accountable, regardless of their race or background when they commit acts of violence like what transpired on September 14. Failure to take swift action would send a message that some lives are worth less than others, a message we cannot tolerate in our society.”

The siblings want Smith arrested so he can “face the full extent of the law for his unforgivable actions. Justice delayed is justice denied,” the petition said.

“Let us not allow Abnerd’s memory to fade away without seeking the justice he deserves. Together, we can make a difference and send a powerful message that violence will not go unpunished in our community.”

The siblings have more questions than answers, like why their brother who lived on the 29th floor of the building four doors down from Smith’s condo was found on the 48th floor. They want to know why Smith was not charged with their brother’s murder and was released from custody with no charges filed.

After speaking to the media during the press conference, the siblings told the Chicago Crusader their brother was a loving, caring teacher, who “did not have any mental problems.”

Describing her brother, Jeanna Joseph said, “He was someone who was a passionate educator who loved kids. He was dedicated with whatever task you put in front of him,” she said. “Whatever he put his name on, he dedicated his all to it.”

Charles said in describing his brother, “He was a traveler as well. He loved life. He loved the finer things in life. Everywhere he went, he made friends,” including in Colombia and Brazil.

When his siblings visited those countries, Charles said his brother referred them to his driver whom he knew, including the driver’s family. Charles said his brother “had a huge impact” on people that was not just “dedicated to school.” Joseph had been an educator since 2014.

“Everybody loved my brother,” said Charles. “Any person he encountered, they automatically had this attraction to my brother. He was just a good, wholesome person.”

When asked by the Chicago Crusader for her reaction upon hearing of the death of her brother, Jeanna Joseph’s eyes welled with tears. She said it was her brother Jay who called her. Shocked upon hearing of her brother’s death, she said, “I wasn’t thinking of myself. I was thinking of my mom.”

“She lost so many people close to her within a year-and-a-half, including two brothers,” she said, fighting to keep tears away.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh, God, you can’t take away her son, too.’

“I had seen how much it killed her to bury two brothers and now to bury a son…. I’m a mother, and I can’t imagine what she’s going through…how much this will crush her.”

Describing herself as totally “shattered,” she continued, “I have felt pain before, but when my brother called and told me that Abnerd was gone, I can still literally hear his voice in my ear from that call.” She said her brother’s death has “shattered our family. We’ll never be the same.”

The Chicago Police News Affairs office told the Chicago Crusader, “This incident continues to be investigated by Area Detectives. No new information is available at this time