Family and friends celebrate extraordinary life of Stanley Crouch

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

Family and friends gathered late last month at the historic Minton’s Playhouse in Harlem to celebrate the life of Stanley Crouch, the 74-year-old author, journalist, critic, playwright, poet and NEA jazz master who died in New York in September. The Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, III, pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, presented the opening prayer and the eulogy.

One of the goals of jazz musicians is to have a signature sound – one note, and you know it’s them. By the time the Los Angeles-born, New York-based Crouch made his transition, one reading of his poetic and often pugnacious prose would tell you it was written by no one but him. In addition to his immortal words, his co-founding of Jazz at Lincoln Center was literally concrete proof of his signature send-off phrase, Victory is Assured.

“I am truly blessed to witness the love and respect that so many people showed my husband throughout his life,” said Crouch’s widow, Gloria Nia Nixon-Crouch. “Although he played the drums, writing became his music and publications were his stage. I also am thankful to the wonderful musicians and friends who came out to celebrate Stanley with us and to Minton’s for inviting us to use this place that was very special to him.”

Among the musicians on hand to remember Crouch’s legacy were: Wynton Marsalis, Christian McBride, Jon Batiste, David Murray, Tammy McCann and Victor Gould with his trio.

Marsalis said Crouch, his friend for over three decades, once took him to the home of the author Ralph Ellison, who decided to read a long unpublished work to them. “Stanley fell asleep and when he woke up, Ralph asked him what he thought. Stanley said ‘it was fantastic.’ Ellison asked him which part he liked. Without missing a beat, he laughed and said, ’I have to digest it and get back with you.’ That was Stanley, he could be rude and fall asleep on you, but still be a friend who went to musicians’ memorials, visited people in hospitals, sent notes of support and helped those who were struggling.”

McBride said Crouch attended one of his electric concerts and afterward announced, “‘I assume you’re going to fall in love with your music again, because what I just heard was a low point for you.’” On the other hand, Crouch was so enthusiastic about another concert that he hugged McBride so tightly that he couldn’t breathe. “When I could finally talk, I thanked him, but realized that even a compliment from Stanley could come with a little pain.”

Rev. Butts concluded the afternoon of memories with calling Crouch “a man who was true to himself … who did not ever hold his tongue … so forthright, so bold that your first reaction was to fight, but it should have been to sit down and listen … if I could risk saying this, I would say there’s a place in the Kingdom for Stanley.”

A former jazz critic and staff writer for The Village Voice and a columnist for the New York Daily News, Crouch’s writings on jazz, race, politics and culture were collected in several books of essays, including his “Notes of a Hanging Judge,” “Kansas City Lightning,” and his sole novel, “Don’t the Moon Look Lonesome.” Depending on the reader, Crouch’s books were tablets of enlightenment, where the Black, brown and beige were in sync with the red, white and blue, or they were heat-seeking missiles aimed at fools he never suffered gladly.

In addition to his wife, Stanley is survived by his daughter Gaia Scott-Crouch, his granddaughter Emma Flynn White and Nia’s daughter, Donyale Farrar.