Families in Chicago #ChalkTheVote at Logan Square train station, create chalk Art with messages urging parents to vote

National #ChalkTheVote Week of Action Part of ParentsTogether #FamilyVote Campaign

This Sunday, October 23rd, at 3pm CT, families, parents, and kids in Chicago will gather at the Logan Square train station to #ChalkTheVote, as part of a national Get out the Vote effort in which families will spread inspirational messages and important voting information in their neighborhoods.

The #ChalkTheVote events are being organized by ParentsTogether, a national family advocacy group with more than 3 million parents across the country.

WHAT: Families chalking Get out the Vote messages for their community

WHERE: Logan Square Train Station. 2620 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, at the intersection of N Kedzie Ave and W Logan Blvd

WHEN: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 3-5pm CT

LOCAL CONTACT: Susan Hildebrand | [email protected] | 515-835-2400

#ChalkTheVote is part of ParentsTogether’s 2022 #FamilyVote effort, a campaign aimed at empowering parents and kids to get excited about voting, especially during an election that will have a huge impact on families across the country.

LEARN MORE ABOUT #CHALKTHEVOTE HERE: https://parents-together.org/chalkthevote-launches-nationwide-heres-how-your-family-can-get-involved/

#ChalkTheVote is ParentsTogether’s fun and kid-friendly way for the whole family (and the whole neighborhood!) to get involved with the election. Plus, kids who get excited about voting are more likely to grow up to be adults who vote. Specifically, ParentsTogether recommends that parents #ChalkTheVote with their children by: