Back-to-school event to provide supplies for families

Families preparing for the start of the new school year will have an opportunity to receive free school supplies, clothing and other resources during Living Word Christian Center’s annual Back-to-School Family Event on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The free community event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Forest Park Plaza, 7630 W. Roosevelt Road. Organizers expect hundreds of families to attend for an afternoon of giveaways, activities and community services designed to help students begin the school year prepared.

Hosted by Living Word Christian Center in partnership with Forest Park Plaza and Living Fresh Market, the event continues the church’s longstanding outreach efforts focused on supporting families through educational, economic and community initiatives.

Children and families will have access to free backpacks filled with school supplies, school clothing, lunch and treats while supplies last. The event also will feature bouncy houses, carnival games, prizes and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, with registration beginning at 11 a.m.

Community organizations and government agencies also will be on hand to connect families with programs and services.

“The Living Word Christian Center has been a leader in our community when it comes to supporting families impacted by food inflation, SNAP reductions and rising household costs,” said Melody Winston, senior executive of Living Fresh Market and executive director of Forest Park Plaza. “As part of Living Word Christian Center’s outreach mission, we want to ensure every child starts the school year with confidence, support and the tools they need to succeed.”

The church has been collecting donations of new, unopened school supplies through July 31 to help stock the giveaway.

Living Word Christian Center, founded by Dr. Bill Winston, has grown into a global ministry with approximately 21,000 members and is known for combining faith-based ministry with community outreach and economic empowerment initiatives.

Earlier this year, the church served as the Chicago host site for Good Neighbor Day America, a nationwide day of service that attracted more than 3,000 people. The event provided free groceries, clothing, health screenings, expungement assistance, financial literacy resources and entrepreneurship training.

Forest Park Plaza, owned by Living Word Christian Center, is the village’s largest retail center and includes Living Fresh Market, a 71,000-square-foot supermarket that regularly hosts community programs, including monthly free shopping sprees and initiatives supporting families facing rising food costs.

Backpacks, school supplies, clothing and other giveaways will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Organizers encourage families to arrive early.

For more information about the event, visit Living Word Christian Center’s website or contact event organizers.