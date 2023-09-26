Fall recycling day at Brookfield Zoo

Before hibernating this winter, take some time to clean out your garage or basement and bring unwanted items to Brookfield Zoo’s fall recycling event on Saturday, September 30.

Recyclable electronics, textiles, and used books can be dropped off in the Zoo’s north parking lot between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please enter through the gated entrance directly off 31st Street. Items will be collected by Zoo representatives and partnering organizations—eWorks, USAgain, and Discover Books. For a full list of approved items, please visit czs.org/FallRecyclingDay.

There is no charge to drop off recycling items; however, tickets or a Zoo membership is requiredfor those who plan to visit the Zoo to see their favorite animals.

