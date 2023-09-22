Fall Fest to be eventful and fun-filled

Photo caption: State Rep. Vernon G. Smith

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Gary Councilman Dwight A. Williams, County Councilman Charlie Brown, Sheriff Oscar Martinez, County Commissioner Kyle Allen, Calumet Twp. Trustee Kimberly Robinson, and County Assessor LaTonya Spearman will join forces to sponsor the 3RD Annual Fall Fest. The event will be held on Ridge Road in front of the Glen Theater, 20 W. Ridge Rd on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1-6 p.m.

A disc-jockey will provide music for dancing from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be vendors with giveaways, free school supplies, free food and drinks including hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, candy, ice cream, four bounce houses for the children, games and prizes, and continuous live entertainment on stage.

Scheduled on the stage are Arison Walton, David Gullett, Michael Curtis, Bruce Pearson, Melva Castleberry, Mateena Hough, Allison Faye Joiner, Jannie Dates, Pastor Gregg Frazier, and Pamela Pruitt (all vocalist); Chienoo’s and Bella Rose and Jazzy Ladies (dance troupes).

Delon Watkins of H& G Fingerprinting Lab and Diagnostic will be there providing finger printing for children. Only the parent will have a copy of the fingerprints that may be used in case of an emergency.

The Lake County 4-H Program will bring out farm animals for viewing and petting. The Fifth Third Bank Financial Empowerment Mobile will make its initial appearance in Gary and will provide assistance with and information on viewing your credit report, financial decision tools, fraud awareness and prevention, bill payment demonstrations, home ownership seminars, and how to avoid foreclosures.

The event is open to the public and is free. For additional information contact Smith at 219 980-7120.