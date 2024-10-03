Fall Fest presented by Jewel-Osco now open at Lincoln Park Zoo

Get in the spirit of the festive fall season with family-friendly activities and rides at Chicago’s zoo from September to October.

Celebrate autumn at Lincoln Park Zoo’s Fall Fest Presented by Jewel-Osco, now open to the public. This FREE admission, family-friendly festival features musical entertainment, story times, professional pumpkin carvers, and a pumpkin patch, plus autumn-themed animal enrichment and viewing opportunities.

Fall Fest features several ticketed experiences, including the Fun Slide, Ferris wheel, Fall Game Zone, bounce house, inflatable attractions, and more. Guests will also be able to hop on some daily attractions at the zoo, including Lionel Train Adventure, Endangered Species Carousel, and the virtual reality Gorilla Trek experience. Returning this year is Patch’s Pumpkin Bar & Grill, offering seasonal food, drinks, and décor.

Fall Fest is free and open to the public Friday-Sunday from September 27-October 27 and on Monday, October 14. The events hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No registration is required, but attractions do require tickets and are available individually for $4 each or in bulk packages of 10 for $36 and 20 for $69. Attraction tickets are available to purchase on grounds or online here.

There are also special autumnal events throughout October for families and adults alike.

Haunted History Tours

Tuesdays and Wednesdays in October

$35

Dig into the zoo’s cemetery roots and locations from throughout its allegedly haunted history.

Sound Meditation

Saturday, October 5

$25

Singing bowls and light breathing exercises ease attendees into a meditative state for a relaxing fall morning.

Fall Garden Tours

Fridays in October

Free

A zoo horticulturalist guides visitors on a tour showcasing the seasonal plants in Lincoln Park Zoo’s accredited gardens.

Story Time with Chicago Public Library

Saturday, September 28 and Saturday, October 12

Free

Enjoy readings on a variety of topics from the Chicago Public Library.

Spooky Zoo Presented by Comer Children’s Hospital

Saturday, October 19

Free

Enjoy trick-or-treating on zoo grounds starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until supplies last. Hosted by the Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park Zoo.

Adults Night Out: Howl-o-ween Presented by On The Rocks Premium Cocktails and -196 Vodka Seltzer (21+)

Thursday, October 24

Starting at $20

An adults-only evening featuring carnival rides, a spooky haunted trail, live dueling pianos, and other fall festivities.

For more information about Fall Fest activities and events, visit lpzoo.org.