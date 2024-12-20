Faithful Servant – Rev. Dr. Leroy Sanders passes away at 91

Rev. Dr. Leroy Sanders, Pastor Emeritus of Kenwood United Church of Christ, passed away on December 16, 2024, at 91. He left a profound legacy of faith, service, and love for his family and community. Known as a gentle giant with a towering 6’1” frame and an even greater spirit, Rev. Sanders devoted his life to fulfilling his God-given purpose each day, embodying the virtues of faith, family, and service.

Born and raised in Chicago, Rev. Sanders grew up on the South Side in the Englewood neighborhood. His upbringing fostered a deep commitment to community, compassion, and service, values that would shape his life’s mission. A graduate of Tilden High School, Rev. Sanders later attended Chicago State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business. He received his theological education at the Chicago Theological Seminary.

These formative years, combined with his dedication to the church, prepared him for a lifetime of leadership and ministry. Rev. Sanders’ path to ministry began under the leadership of Rev. William Knighten at Progressive Community Church, where he and his wife were deeply involved. Rev. Sanders was ordained after attending theological school and training under Rev. Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright. Following the passing of Rev. Knighten, Rev. B. Herbert Martin became the minister of Progressive Community Church in 1981. That same year, Rev. Sanders was called to serve as senior pastor of Kenwood United Church of Christ. Before this appointment, Rev. Sanders had been an associate minister at Trinity United Church of Christ after completing his theological education.

Although they led separate congregations, Rev. Sanders and Rev. Martin shared a lifelong friendship and mutual support for each other’s ministries. Their bond, strengthened by their families’ close ties, exemplified unwavering love and care for one another’s endeavors.

Rev. Dr. Leroy Sanders

Rev. Sanders’ path to ministry began under the guidance of renowned spiritual leaders, including Dr. Jeremiah A. Wright at Trinity United Church of Christ and Rev. Herbert B. Martin at Progressive Community Church. Their mentorship, combined with his innate calling, led him to become the senior pastor of Kenwood United Church of Christ in 1981.

When Rev. Dr. Leroy Sanders arrived at Kenwood United Church of Christ, the church had fewer than 20 members and a building in disrepair. Rev. Sanders still saw the potential and refused to let the church close its doors.

With his vision, he rallied community support and raised funds to keep the church open. Recognizing the pressing issues faced by the residents, he extended the church beyond Sunday services and championed initiatives such as affordable healthcare, access to nutritious food, youth services, and recreational activities, which became cornerstones of his ministry.

Although Rev. Sanders officially retired in 2015 after 36 years of service, his dedication to the church briefly brought him back to the pulpit to ensure continuity in ministry as the congregation searched for a new pastor. Today, Rev. Jamar A. Boyd, II, is the Senior Pastor at Kenwood United Church of Christ, continuing the legacy of service and faith established by Rev. Sanders.

Rev. Sanders’ commitment to his community extended to his work with the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization (KOCO). Little did he know that Kenwood United Church of Christ was one of the founding churches that helped create KOCO. Over the years, he served on KOCO’s board for more than a decade, advocating for fair housing practices, opposing the displacement of the Black community from its lakefront neighborhood, and collaborating on Back-to-School and summer programs. KOCO reflected on his impact, celebrating him as a principled, honorable, and ethical community pillar who laid a foundation for generations of African American leadership.

As the Hyde Park Herald reported, one of Rev. Sanders’ most enduring legacies was his leadership of Kenwood’s renowned soup kitchen, which began in the early 1980s. The soup kitchen has served thousands of hot meals to individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty. Known as “the man who fed the people,” Rev. Sanders ensured that every person who walked through the doors was treated with dignity and compassion. Beyond food, the soup kitchen became a sanctuary where people could find warmth, fellowship, and a sense of belonging.

“He didn’t just feed people; he nurtured their spirits,” shared Andrea Holliday, a community volunteer, in the Hyde Park Herald. “He believed everyone deserved a seat at the table, no matter their circumstances.”

Another of his notable contributions was the founding of the Norma Jean Sanders Health Clinic in 2001. Located at 1049 E. 46th Street, the clinic offers all individuals free, personalized medical care, addressing health concerns such as asthma, hypertension, and heart disease while assisting with dental and vision referrals. Temporarily closed following the passing of its former Medical Director, Dr. David Stewart, in 2022, the clinic has since reopened under the leadership of Dr. Maurice “Mo” Brownlee. The clinic continues to serve as a beacon of hope for the community.

Rev. Sanders’ devotion to his ministry extended beyond the church walls. He was a dedicated family man who instilled in his children and grandchildren the values of hard work, faith, and service. In 2006, following the death of his beloved wife, Norma Jane Sanders, he made good on a promise to her by legally adopting and raising their youngest daughter’s three children as his own. This act of love and commitment exemplified his belief in the importance of family and his determination to honor his promises.

“He promised my grandmother he would see their younger three grandchildren through, and he did just that,” said Tamieka Sanders. “He raised them as his own, and even in his later years, he lived every day ensuring they were cared for and supported. It has been 18 years since his promise, and those children are now young adults, a testament to his unwavering dedication to family and the values he instilled in them.”

“He taught us to live life with purpose and to work tirelessly for the things we believed in,” shared his granddaughter, Holly Sanders. “Even at 91, he got up every day and went to the church to ensure everything ran smoothly, from the soup kitchen to the clinic. He was a man of his word and a man of action.”

Rev. Sanders embraced technology in his ministry to connect with his congregation and extend the church’s reach. Yet, he remained rooted in tradition, preferring to handwrite his sermons—a practice he maintained for decades. His handwritten sermons, often written in cursive, were as impactful as his spoken words, reflecting the depth of his thought and faith.

These sermons remain preserved by his family as a cherished archive of his theological insights.

His cousin, Sel Dunlap, reflected on Rev. Sanders’ steadfast sense of purpose, describing how he woke up every day with a mission to fulfill. “He always had something he needed to accomplish. It didn’t matter if it was for his family, the church, or someone in the community. He believed life wasn’t meant to be wasted, and he lived that philosophy every single day.”

Dunlap also shared a lighter memory that illustrated Rev. Sanders’ vibrant personality. “Leroy always believed he could’ve been a great golfer,” he said with a laugh. “He even took out an ad in the family reunion program book, announcing himself as ‘the next Tiger Woods.’” While his golfing career never materialized, the story reflects the humor and confidence that were hallmarks of his character.

His legacy of compassion and service continues to inspire his family and the broader community. “I work for the Department of Homeland Security, and like him, in every storm disaster I’m deployed to, I take my money and feed the homeless in whatever community I’m in,” said his granddaughter, Tamieka Sanders. This testament to his enduring influence underscores the ripple effect of his life’s work.

Rev. Sanders often shared wisdom through simple yet profound sayings. One of his favorites was, “Be careful about digging ditches because you might be the one to fall in,” according to his granddaughter Domonique Holt-Robinson. This adage, like his life, was a reminder of the importance of integrity, humility, and kindness.

Despite his towering stature and commanding presence, Rev. Sanders was known as a gentle giant. His family and congregation fondly recall how he could inspire tears of reflection with just his words, often emphasizing the importance of living with purpose. He was firm when necessary but always led with love and understanding.

Over the years, Rev. Sanders received numerous accolades for his contributions to the community, but he remained humble, viewing his work as an extension of his faith. His commitment to service was not without challenges, including thefts and vandalism at the church. Yet, he always chose forgiveness, allowing those who wronged him to return, saying, “I don’t have a heaven or hell to put anyone in.”

Rev. Sanders is survived by his five children, Karen Corley, Calvin Sanders (Stephanie), Sharon Schisler (Kent), Kathleen Sanders, and Gwendolyn Sanders; 19 grandchildren, including those he lovingly referred to as “bonus” grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma J. Sanders, three siblings, and a granddaughter, all of whom he eulogized.

Rev. Sanders will lie in state from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2024, and Friday, December 27, 2024, from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Kenwood United Church of Christ, 4600 South Greenwood Avenue. A Celebration of Life service will follow that evening, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Resolutions and correspondences can be sent to [email protected].

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kenwood Soup Kitchen or Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic.