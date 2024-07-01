Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church celebrates its 60th anniversary and VBS

Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, established in 1964 at 8210 South Cornell Avenue in Chicago, recently celebrated its 60th Church Anniversary. The congregation honored Reverend Donald L. Sharp, the church’s pastor since its inception, along with his beloved wife, Lurlie Sharp, for their unwavering dedication and service.

The anniversary celebration was marked by a poignant sermon delivered by guest minister Reverend Benjamin Davis, entitled “Living Life with Purpose.” Diana Williams, the Minister of Music, and the Choir received a beautiful bouquet in recognition of their contributions. On June 8, 2024, the choir, accompanied by musicians Stephen Eldridge and John Talmadge, and an orchestra, performed a spiritual musical at the Kroc Community Center, dressed in white and showcasing their extensive repertoire.

Reverend Calvin Bridges and Curtis Burrell, both former Directors of Music and past choir members, added to the occasion with additional songs and musical selections. Each member of the congregation was presented with a certificate noting their years of membership at FTBC. The celebration concluded with a meet-and-greet and refreshments.

Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church is known for its welcoming atmosphere, guided by its motto, “The Church that grows by Faith and is built on Love.” The church offers various programs, including a Monday Bible Study led by Reverend Will Bonner and his wife, lay minister Darlene Bonner. The Thursday Bible Study, sponsored by Reverend Brian Howard, recently concluded at the beginning of June. The church also has several upcoming events this summer, such as Family and Friends Day in August 2024, where members are encouraged to invite loved ones to worship together.

One of the church’s most anticipated summer events is Vacation Bible School (VBS), set to take place from July 8th to July 12th, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12 Noon. VBS aims to expose children, ranging from preschool (age three) to young adults (18 years old), to the Bible and help them build a relationship with Jesus through Bible study, music, games, and arts and crafts. The daily schedule includes a Worship Rally, Bible Study and games, music, arts and crafts, and a closing lesson review with a snack.

Andrea Daniels serves as the acting director of VBS, supported by Shirley Muldrow, Kim Whiters, and Sheila Ross. The preparations for this year’s VBS began with the FTBC VBS Team attending state-sponsored Vacation Bible School Training, which provided comprehensive insights into the Lifeway VBS 2024 Session. The team, comprising 18 volunteers with over 20 years of experience, is dedicated to ensuring a successful program.

The church has created a Facebook page, “Summer Fun 2024!! Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church PRESENTS VBS,” to facilitate registration and provide information. Flyers are also being distributed in the surrounding community to promote the event. As the date approaches, volunteers are finalizing snack preparation, decorations, and other tasks to ensure a fun-filled and rewarding VBS session for all participants.