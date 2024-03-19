Faith Farm & Orchard to host ribbon cutting of “Faith Fresh Frozen” program March 21

Faith Farm & Orchard will host a Ribbon Cutting of its “Faith Fresh Frozen” program on March 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at 656 Carolina St in Gary. This initiative is aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle while fostering community well-being within the city. The initiative also represents a creative solution to the challenges Gary faces with food desserts.

“We seek to be creative in our approach while meeting the physical and spiritual needs of residents,” said Founder of Faith Farm & Orchard, Pastor Curtis Whittaker. “Faith Fresh Frozen is more than just a product; it’s a commitment to providing nutritious, locally sourced frozen produce to the community. By offering easy access to fruits and vegetables, this program will help individuals and families make healthier food choices ultimately improving the overall health of our community.”

During the grand opening, attendees will experience the first showing of Faith Fresh Frozen products, engage with local farmers, as well as network with community leaders, health advocates and community supporters.

Confirmed speakers include the following:

A representative from Senator Todd Young’s office

Mark Lopez on behalf of Congressman Frank Mrvan

State Rep. Regan Hatcher

Mayor Eddie Melton

Councilman – Mark Spencer

Chris Harris, City of Gary Redevelopment Director

Lake County Councilman Charlie Brown

Ami McReynolds, Feeding America

Victor Garcia, Food Bank of NWI

Curtis Whittaker, Faith Farms & Orchard

“The work we do at Faith Farms is about God’s vision and love for our city,” said Faith Farm Administrator, Freida Graves. “We are ready to rebuild Gary, and we know it can be done with hard work. This grand opening is another prime example of the miracles happening right here on 6th and Carolina.”

For more information about the program, please call 219-880-0850.

About Faith Farm CDC

Faith Farms is an owned and operated farm of Progressive Community Church. Our farms grow fruits and vegetables year-round. All forms of payment are accepted as well as Snap and WIC. For more information, call 219-880-0850 or visit Faith CDC on Facebook.