Faith Farm & Orchard Hosts Graduation Ceremony

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, Faith Farm & Orchard hosted a graduation ceremony for 75 students who completed the Next Urban Agricultural Generation Junior Master Urban Producers Program (NUAG/JUMP). The youth, representing elementary, middle and high schools from Gary and surrounding areas, completed an intensive 8-week course, which provided them with a wealth of knowledge on diverse gardening techniques, leadership, financial literacy and teamwork skills.

The graduation ceremony was held at the ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen located at 411 E. 5th Ave. in Gary, IN.

“If you travel back in time about six years ago, we only had 6 students,” said Faith Farms Administrative, Freida Graves. “Fast forward to today, and look around the room at how much this program has grown. The skills they have learned will take them into adulthood and present future school and employment opportunities in agriculture.”

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton attended the ceremony along with his wife Crystal and their two sons. Melton, likened the program to the planting of seeds for the future of Gary’s youth. He shared memories of growing up in Gary in a neighbothood where the farm now exists and encouraged the students to learn from their experience and ultimately contribute to Gary’s growth.

“You all have the opportunity to bring life forth and help sustain this community,” said Mayor Eddie Melton. “Your generation has the opportunity to use these unique skills that you are learning in the NUAG Program, and make a career. You will never forget this.”

Dr. TIffany Jamison serves as the Program Director and oversaw the daily operation of the 8-week course.

“Next Urban Agriculture Generation/Junior Urban Master Producer, or NUAG/JUMP, is a program for students in grades six through 12 that focuses primarily on urban farming but has become so much more,” said Jamison. “I am so proud of every one of them. They worked hard, and now they will be rewarded for their labor.”

There’s also healthy eating, public health and mitigating food waste, among other skills, she added.

Before the bestowing of completion certifcates, NUAG participants Matthew Williams and Aiden Jensen shared reflections on being a part of the program.

Now that the cohort has successfully earned their Junior Urban Master Producers (JUMP) Certification in Urban Agriculture, the Junior Master Gardeners will start a paid summer internship working at urban farms across the city. It presents a real-life opportunity to utilize the agricultural knowledge they acquired in the program.

For more information about Faith Farm, call 219-880-0850 or visit Faith CDC on Facebook.