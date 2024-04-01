Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Faith Farm & Orchard “Faith Fresh Frozen” program ribbon cutting

PASTOR CURTIS WHITTAKER (center) cuts the ribbon during the grand opening ceremony on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Faith Farm & Orchard hosted a Ribbon Cutting of its “Faith Fresh Frozen” Program on March 21, 2024. Scores of supporters and partners gathered in support of this groundbreaking initiative. Strategically positioned a half block away from the anchor location at 656 Carolina St. in Gary, Faith Fresh Frozen is designed to promote healthier lifestyles while fostering community well-being within the city. The initiative also represents a creative solution to the challenges Gary faces with food deserts.

“Today was a momentous day for  our community,” said the Founder of Faith Farm & Orchard, Pastor Curtis Whittaker. “We are happy to continue this partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and a host of other partners as we work to eliminate food deserts and meet the food needs of residents.”

FOOD BANK OF NWI President and CEO Victor Garcia, Mayor Eddie Melton, Gary City Councilman Mark Spencer, and Pastor Curtis Whittaker. (Photos by Ted Brown)
CHEF LUCERO DONATO demonstrating the flash frozen process.
MAYOR EDDIE MELTON, Pastor Curtis Whittaker, Chef Lucero Donato, and Feeding America Ami McReynolds.
PASTOR CURTIS WHITTAKER and Chef Lucero Donato
Faith Fresh Frozen is not only a product but it is also a commitment to providing nutritious, locally-sourced frozen produce to the community. By offering easy access to fruits and vegetables, this program will help individuals and families make healthier food choices ultimately improving the overall health of our community.

During the grand opening, attendees toured the facility, viewed Faith Fresh Frozen products, engaged with partners, local farmers, as well as network with community leaders, health advocates and community supporters.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton was among the speakers along with the following individuals:

• A representative from Senator Todd Young’s office

• Mark Lopez on behalf of Congressman Frank Mrvan

• State Rep. Regan Hatcher

• Councilman – Mark Spencer

• Lake County Councilman Charlie Brown

• Ami McReynolds, Feeding America

• Victor Garcia, Food Bank of NWI

• Curtis Whittaker, Faith Farms & Orchard 

“The work that FAITH Farms is doing aligns perfectly with our vision for the City of Gary,” said Melton. “Our residents deserve access to fresh food and produce while embracing healthier lifestyles. We look forward to continuing to support this critical work.”

For more information about the Fresh Faith Frozen, visit faithgary.org or call 219-880-0850.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
