Faith Farm and Orchard Launches Year-Round Food Box and Pantry Program

This week, representatives of Faith Farm and Orchard launched its Food Box and Pantry Program. As a service to the community, fresh organic vegetables, herbs, and other perishable and non-perishable items will be available to the public at no cost.

“Our free, freshly grown products will not only be here during the Christmas season, but year-round,” said Faith Farm Founder Pastor Curtis Whittaker. “We understand the need for food doesn’t occur during the holidays only. We want to be a consistent resource that provides healthy options to residents while eliminating the need for them to travel outside of our community.”

During a Facebook Live announcement, Whittaker and Faith CDC Administrator Freida Graves displayed the contents of the boxes. In addition to food, the public will also have access to household and hygiene items, hats and gloves. The program will be operated via an honors system, and program organizers request that residents only take the items as needed.

Whittaker also shared that a total of 10 pantries were purchased with two to be located at the farm. The goal is to place the remaining 8 pantries at various locations throughout the city of Gary with the help of local businesses, churches and non-profit organizations. Anyone interested in having a pantry at their location should contact Whittaker at 219-880-0850.

For regular updates on Faith Farm and Orchard, follow the organization on Facebook.