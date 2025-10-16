Faith CDC premieres groundbreaking documentary on Food Is Medicine and Health Equity in NWI

Red Carpet Screening of Nourishing Lives: The Power of Food is Medicine

Families Anchored In Total Harmony, Inc. (Faith CDC), in partnership with Progressive Faith Productions, proudly announces the red carpet premiere of its first feature-length documentary, Nourishing Lives: The Power of Food is Medicine. The premiere will be held on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Indiana University Northwest’s Savannah Hall (3400 Broadway, Gary, IN 46408). Doors open at 5:30 PM, with the film screening beginning promptly at 6:00 PM.

Directed by Senator Mark Spencer, this compelling film explores how Faith CDC is partnering with medical providers and community partners to confront chronic disease, food insecurity, and health inequities in Northwest Indiana. More than a documentary, Nourishing Lives is a movement—lifting up stories from families, healthcare leaders, and community advocates who are proving that access to culturally relevant, medically tailored meals can transform health outcomes and lives.

“This documentary explores the intersection of food and health with the goal of reshaping policies in Indiana by elevating Food is Medicine as a critical intervention,” said FAITH CDC founder and CEO Pastor Curtis Whittaker. “For individuals suffering from chronic diseases, access to nutritious, culturally relevant, medically tailored meals is not simply about sustenance—it is about healing, prevention, and long-term quality of life. By reframing food as medicine, this documentary underscores its power to reduce health disparities, improve disease management, lower healthcare costs, and restore dignity to communities most affected.”

Following the screening, guests will have the opportunity to engage in a dynamic panel discussion featuring documentary participants, local policymakers, and community partners. Together, they will discuss actionable strategies to advance food is medicine and improve health outcomes across the region.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Guests are encouraged to RSVP using the QR code on the event flyer to secure their spot.

This premiere marks a major milestone for Faith CDC, transforming years of grassroots action into a powerful visual narrative that highlights its unwavering commitment to food justice, health equity, and lasting community change.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or press credentials, please contact Chelsea Whittington at 219-712-8182 or email [email protected].

