Facing incalculable challenges America will stand up or shut down

By Vernon A Williams

This week brought reflection on two unrelated seismic human occurrences in 2020 that dominated minds, bodies, and souls around the world and shook the very foundations of civility on a global stage.

One was the unconscionable plague that ravaged lives and eroded sensibilities amid the monstrous coronavirus. The other was the brutal public murder of George Floyd, a tragedy that rattled the core of our consciousness.

A year later, a vaccine whose efficacy was once feared years away emerged well ahead of schedule, to curb the carnage of the coronavirus that approaches 600,000. As a result, people embrace far greater prospects of living healthier and longer lives.

And the perpetrator of the heinous asphyxiation whose knee to the neck killed George Floyd is behind bars awaiting sentencing while a new advocacy strives to establish an anti-racial nation predicated on the belief that Black Lives Matter.

But even with the encouragement of medical research, there remains the nemesis, skepticism, rejecting the vaccine and associated health precautions, endangering responsible citizens.

And even though the rogue cop who choked the life out of a father of four in broad daylight before a disturbed crowd, is locked away, his sympathizers clearly articulated the persistence of racism in our society as they remain bent on turning back the hands on the clock of progress.

The current mood of our nation evidences a country engulfed in a cold, calculating, undeclared “civil war” with division reminiscent of a classic novel.

Told during the height of The French Revolution, in the timeless, “A Tale of Two Cities” Charles Dickens wrote, “It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.” The phrase points out a major conflict between family and love, survival and oppression, good and evil, light and darkness, and wisdom and foolishness.

The book begins with a vision that human prosperity cannot ignore human suffering, examining the depth of a class war between the rich and the poor. There is a correlation to the circumstances we are facing today.

Written hundreds of years ago, “A Tale of Two Cities” is an assessment of humanity relevant to the nation and world that we live in today, like some Nostradamus-level prophecy. We are living in an age of radical opposites, the epoch of belief, while at the same time, an era of incredulity.

America can no longer abide fools who offer lip service to democracy while plotting to deny the vote; who enrich the affluent but flail contempt toward the working poor and impoverished; who worship soulless demagoguery but turn their backs on the living God.

There is no compromise, no marriage of good and evil. It’s time to take sides not merely in terms of rhetoric but in advocacy, engagement, and personal sacrifice for the sake of sustainable change