FACETS Theatre offers summer film camps

FACETS, long celebrated for its acclaimed, yearly showcase for families and the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival (CICFF), will offer its annual summer Film Camps for children, ages 8 to 14, from Wednesday, June 23 through Friday, August 20, 2021. Classes offered will be Editing 101, Digital Animation, Storytelling with Scratch Animation, Advanced Storytelling with Scratch Animation, Advanced Editing, Zoom Filmmaking, Fun with Foley: Sound Effects & Design, and FACETS’ flagship camp, Film 101. Camps will take place both online and in-person at FACETS, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave. For all the camps, space will be limited and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I’m so excited to announce our summer 2021 Film Camp lineup. In addition to our flagship Film 101 camp, which is celebrating its 28th year, campers have the opportunity to explore the magic of filmmaking with live, interactive instruction at our Editing and Animation camps, Zoom Filmmaking and Fun with Foley. FACETS strives to create safe and affordable opportunities for young people to learn new tools and technology, explore the creative process, and discover their ‘voice’ through the power of filmmaking,” said Kathleen Beckman, Director of Youth Programs at FACETS.

FACETS Summer Camps schedule:

Editing 101 (Virtual)

Wednesday, June 23-Friday, June 25, 10 am-12 pm CDT (Ages 8-10)

Monday, June 28-Friday, July 2, 10 am-12 pm CDT (Ages 11-14)

$350/general public; $300/FACETS members per registration

Digital Animation (Virtual)

Wednesday, June 23-Friday, June 25, 10 am-12 pm CDT (Ages 11-14)

Tuesday, July 6-Friday, July 9, 2-4 pm CDT (Ages 8-10)

$350/general public; $300/FACETS members per registration

Storytelling with Scratch Animation (Virtual)

Monday, June 28-Friday, July 2, 10 am-12 pm CDT (Ages 8-10)

Monday, July 12-Friday, July 16, 10 am-12 pm CDT (Ages 11-14)

$350/general public; $300/FACETS members per registration

Advanced Storytelling with Scratch Animation (Virtual)

Monday, August 2-Friday, August 6, 10 am-12 pm CDT (Ages 11-14)

$350/general public; $300/FACETS members per registration

Advanced Editing (Virtual)

Tuesday, July 6-Friday, July 9, 10 am-12 pm CDT (Ages 11-14)

$350/general public; $300/FACETS members per registration

Film 101 (Virtual and in-person hybrid)

Monday, July 12-Friday, July 23, 10 am-3pm CDT (Ages 11-14)

Monday, July 26-Friday, August 6, 10 am-3 pm CDT (Ages 8-10)

$700/general public; $650/FACETS members per registration

Fun with Foley: Sound Effects & Design (Virtual)

Monday, August 2-Friday, August 6, 2-4 pm CDT (Ages 11-14)

$350/general public; $300/FACETS members per registration

Zoom Filmmaking (Virtual)

Monday, August 9-Friday, August 13, 10 am-3 pm CDT (Ages 8-10)

Monday, August 16-Friday, August 20, 10 am-3 pm CDT (Ages 11-14)

$500/general public; $450/FACETS members per registration

Through Sunday, April 4, 2021, an Early Bird discount of 15% off per registration will be offered. All virtual camps accept enrollments from anywhere in the United States, and hybrid camps are only available to residents of the Chicagoland area. Deadline for cancellations is two weeks prior to the start of each program with a $100 cancellation fee.

To learn more about FACETS summer 2021 Film Camps, including details about offerings, technology requirements, and instructors, visit www.facets.org/virtualcamps.