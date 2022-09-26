FACETS Honors Chaz Ebert’s life and career at sold-out Screen Gems

Benefit this Wednesday, September 28
FACETS is pleased to announce that the sold-out Screen Gems Benefit 2022 celebrating Chaz Ebert’s life and career will be on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
The esteemed Honorary Committee is comprised of Ken Burns, Stephanie Comer, Werner Herzog, Steve James, Barbara Martinez-Jitner, Bill Kurtis, Donna La Pietra, Josh Larsen, Elizabeth Nadja, Gregory Nava, Gordon Quinn, Brenda Robinson, Richard Roeper, Michael Glover Smith, Brian Tallerico, Regina Taylor, and Pepe Vargas, with a special award presentation by Chicago Tribune Film Critic and Filmspotting guest host, Michael Phillips.
FACETS Executive Director Karen Cardarelli said: “Chaz is so deserving of this honor as she is passionate about programs that help break the glass ceiling for women and people of color and that provide education and arts opportunities for women, children, and families. We are inspired by her extraordinary contributions to the industry and eagerly anticipate honoring her this year with the FACETS Legend Award.”
The event takes place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Arts Club of Chicago (201 E. Ontario St.). The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and includes an open bar and dinner, special tribute to Chaz Ebert, and a paddle raise and silent auction. Tax-deductible tickets start at $300 for a single ticket and range up to $10,000 for a Producer Sponsor package that includes 10 VIP tickets and Lead Sponsor acknowledgement. All proceeds will be directed to the Bross Scholarship Fund supporting under-resourced youth. Scholarships provide free access to the Annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival and to Summer Film Camp.
Screen Gems Benefit 2022 planning committee is chaired by Randy Adamsick, Judy Bross, Suzette Bross, Karen Cardarelli, Biba Roesch and Mitch Cobey.
CELEBRATING CHAZ EBERT
Entrepreneur, publisher, author, producer, and philanthropist Chaz Ebert has spent her career championing overlooked films and filmmakers, providing invaluable opportunities for new and diverse voices. Her work as a film producer, most recently in Rebecca Hall’s “Passing,” has bolstered diversity and change in the film industry.
As president of the Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, Ms. Ebert is passionate about programs that help break the glass ceiling for women and people of color and provide education and arts for women, children, and families. She has provided grants to support films with strong social justice themes, and she supports emerging writers, filmmakers, and technologists with her endowment of scholarships, internships, or awards at the Sundance Film Festival, Film Independent Spirit Awards, the University of Illinois Ebert Fellowships, the Hawaii International Film Festival-Young Critics Program, the Telluride Ebert/TFF University Seminars, the Chicago International Film Festival Ebert Director Awards, and the Columbia College Links Journalism Awards in conjunction with the Chicago Urban League.
She is a life trustee of the Art Institute and serves on the boards of the Lyric Opera, the Lincoln Presidential Foundation, After School Matters, and the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, along with the Honorary Board of Family Focus and the Advisory Board of FACETS.
Ms. Ebert has been a longtime supporter of FACETS and a beacon of advice and encouragement as the organization has found its new place in the cinema landscape.
Join FACETS as they express a small thank you for her immense impact.
The evening’s proceeds will be directed to the Bross Scholarship Fund supporting under-resourced youth. Scholarships provide free access to the Annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival and to Summer Film Camp. Now more than ever, Chicago’s youth must have the opportunity to view films that are culturally authentic “mirrors,” allowing our youngest citizens to see themselves in an empowering light. They must be provided the opportunity to learn how to tell their own stories, use their own voice, and strengthen muscles for critical analysis, problem solving, and collaboration.
If you are unable to attend Screen Gems 2022, gifts can be made in support of FACETS and its Bross Scholarship Fund at www.facets.org/donate.
In 1975, Milos Stehlik founded FACETS as a non-profit with the vision to “open minds and souls, giving every individual the opportunity to see themselves as they are and what they can be.” This vision has been realized through FACETS’ long history of diverse, independent film screenings, the Oscar-qualifying Annual Chicago International Children’s Film Festival, and year-round youth programs. FACETS serves 30,000 people annually in global, national, and local communities including all 50 Chicago wards. www.facets.org.
