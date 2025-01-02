FACETS announces new Hollywood Babylon series + first quarter of Cold Sweat & Film Trivia

Hollywood Babylon music & film series kicks off January 10, Cold Sweat & Film Trivia announces January-March screenings.

FACETS is excited to announce their new Hollywood Babylon punk music & film screening series, alongside the first quarter of their Cold Sweat and Film Trivia programming.

On Friday, January 10, the theater kicks off Hollywood Babylon with the fresh post-punk stylings of Chicago’s Early Country, at 8:30 p.m., which plays anti-shoegaze noise rock power ballads for fans of the part of “Down by the River,” where Neil Young invented no wave. This is backed with a 10th anniversary screening of the berserk, neo-Nazi-slasher “Green Room” (2015) at 9:45 p.m.

The Cold Sweat series returns for 2025 with a January 17 double feature of “eXistenZ” (1999), which

is a sci-fi thriller that masterfully blurs the line between gaming and reality.

Starring Jennifer Jason Leigh as Allegra Geller, a revolutionary game designer, and Jude Law as her reluctant protector Ted Pikul, “eXistenZ” plunges us into the surreal and sinister world of immersive virtual reality.

When a demonstration of Allegra’s groundbreaking game system goes violently awry, the pair are forced to navigate a labyrinth of conspiracies and glitches—both inside the game and out. With its grotesque organic consoles and shocking moments of body horror, the film explores the physical and psychological costs of technology that can rewrite reality itself.

The other film is “St. John’s Wort” (2000). Venture into the digital uncanny with a double feature that blurs the line between reality and illusion.

Together, these films immerse you in worlds where technology and horror collide, raising unsettling questions about identity, reality, and the shadows that linger just beyond our screens.

Join FACETS for a night of twisted narratives and mind-bending terror that will leave you questioning the boundaries of the real.

There is a February 21 double feature of “Possession” (1981) and “Tokyo Fist” (1995), and a March 21 double feature of “The Skin I Live In”

(2011) and “May” (2002). Film Trivia returns for 2025 with post-trivia screenings of “The Doom Generation”(1995) on January 30, and continues on February 27 with “Natural Born Killers” (1994), and on March 27 with “Falling Down”(1993).

Tickets for all individual films are $12, double-feature tickets are $18, with FACETS members saving 15 percent on all ticket levels.

FACETS is located at 1517 W. Fullerton St.

Full descriptions, synopses, trailers, and ticketing can be found on FACETS’ website: facets.org.