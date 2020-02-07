Ezekiel Taylor Foundation Announces 24-Hour Kobe Bryant Essay Contest

Winner Attends 2020 NBA All Star Legends Brunch

The Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Foundation is awarding one lucky Chicago area student an opportunity to attend the exclusive 2020 NBA All Star Legends Brunch during the NBA All Star Weekend. The Legends Brunch is a premiere event, attended by hundreds of NBA legends, NBA executives, dignitaries, celebrities and influencers.

The winning student will be selected based upon an essay on “Kobe Bryant’s influence on, and off, the court; and how you plan to carry on his ‘Mamba Mentality’?” Kobe’s work ethic, will to win, competitive drive and refusal quit were legendary.

“We are thrilled that the 2020 NBA All Star Game is in Chicago,” says Tenisha Taylor, Ezekiel Taylor Scholarship Foundation CEO. “Chicago is my city. I was born and raised here. Unfortunately, my family has also suffered here, so that’s why it’s extremely important for us to pay it forward in helping others.”

Taylor’s father, Ezekiel Taylor, was killed in Chicago’s ruthless gun violence. The family-run foundation, named in his honor, has awarded dozens of scholarships to young men in the Chicago area who attend colleges and universities across the country. The foundation also provides male mentorship, life skill training programs and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as the NBA Legends Brunch.

“Our scholars are African-American males, many impacted by gun violence. They find solace in basketball and revere NBA athletes, especially Kobe Bryant,” says Taylor, a former CNN executive producer. “It is imperative that we provide ‘All Star’ opportunities for our scholars, to reward them for their hard work. After Kobe tragically died, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, we wanted to honor his legacy and his Mamba Mentality.”

Ezekiel Taylor scholars will receive various tickets and perks throughout the NBA All Star Weekend. However, Taylor is most excited about the VIP brunch opportunity. “To place a student in an exclusive, professional networking environment such as the Legends Brunch elevates their mental game,” says Taylor. “I’ve attended one in the past. To interact with legends such as Dr. J, Michael Jordan, Grant Hill, Dikembe Mutombo, Dell Curry and so many more, is inspiring. Our foundation’s mission is to Educate, Empower and Encourage.”

In honor of Kobe’s jersey numbers eight and 24, any Chicago area high school seniors and college students will have 24 hours on Saturday, February 8th to submit their 500-word essay to scholarships@EZTaylor.org. For more details visit www.EZTaylor.org.