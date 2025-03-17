Extraordinary teen named Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago 2025 Youth of the Year 

2025 Youth of the Year finalists.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago (BGCC), a non-profit dedicated to providing a safe and positive environment for the city’s youth through mentorship and high-quality enrichment programming, recently announced Michael G. as the 2025 Youth of the Year. The Youth of the Year (YOY) Award is BGCC’s most prestigious honor and recognizes exceptional Club members ages 14-18 for their leadership, service and outstanding academic achievements. Michael G. received a $10,000 scholarship and many other amazing prizes.

At the event on March 6, 2025, held in the Navy Pier Aon Grand Ballroom, Michael G. from the True Vale Boys & Girls Club and four other finalists confidently shared profound stories of their personal journeys, challenging struggles, unwavering determination and personal growth. The event was a celebration of resilience and hard work, reflecting months of rigorous preparation and mentorship that empowered each finalist to share their unique stories with confidence and passion. Before being awarded the Youth of the Year title, Michael G. provided insights into his 10 years at the Club. Michael has been a part of almost every program at True Value Boys & Girls Club, and some of his favorites have been swimming and robotics. A new program, StartUp LaunchPad made for future entrepreneurs has helped Michael figure out that he wants to enter the business world when he is older.

“I am deeply honored to be named Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago 2025 Youth of the Year and to represent my Club as I move forward to the State YOY competition,” said Michael G. “My Club has played a vital role in helping me find a sense of belonging and a space where my voice is heard and valued. I hope to inspire other young people in Chicago to pursue their dreams and strive for a bright future.”

YOUTH OF THE Year Winner Michael G and host Anita Blanton.



The 2025 YOY winner received a $10,000 scholarship, and the runner-up, Azariah from the Chicago Bulls College Prep Club, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. All finalists received scholarships, laptops, and an array of prizes, including a Chicago sports package with game tickets to the Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Sky, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Red Stars, and Chicago Fire. As the winner, Michael G. also received two round-trip tickets courtesy of United Airlines, the official airline of BGCC’s YOY competition. Michael G. will now participate in Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Illinois State competition with the opportunity to continue to the regional and national competitions. This event not only celebrated individual achievements but also served as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of dedicated mentorship and community support on the lives of young people in Chicago.

The other four finalists include Antonella from the Alcott Club, Azariah from the Chicago Bulls College Prep Club, Madison from the James Jordan Club and Michael R., from the Rusu-McCartin Club. Nominated by their mentors in 2024, the finalists have spent the past 16 weeks writing essays, crafting speeches, and strengthening their presentation skills to prepare for the competition. Their dedication over this intensive period underscores the significant effort and personal commitment required to compete at such a high level. Also, the comprehensive support provided by BGCC mentors and staff played a crucial role in preparing these young leaders for success.

Additionally, Jalen G. from the James R. Jordan Club experienced an unforgettable surprise when they were awarded Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago’s annual McCartin Family Service Award and a $10,000 scholarship. Attending the event to support friends, they were stunned to learn, live at the event, that they were this year’s recipient of the prestigious honor. Recognized for their dedication to mentoring fellow Club members, steadfast support of Club staff, and commitment to serving their community, Jalen G. was awarded a one-time $10,000 scholarship. Their unexpected accolade further exemplifies the spirit of excellence and service that BGCC champions, making the event a truly inspiring showcase of youthful ambition and community impact.