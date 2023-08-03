Experiential retailer makes Midwest debut with Doodles x Camp

This real-world shop-and-play experience will teleport families into the rainbow world of Doodles

CAMP, the Family Experience Company, is bringing its beloved shop-and-play retail experience to the Midwest this summer with a 7,500-square-foot Chicago location at 651 W. North Avenue. CAMP is part toy store, part party venue, part immersive theater space — behind CAMP’s signature Magic Door, a speakeasy-style pivoting wall leads to interactive family experiences that change seasonally.

On Saturday, August 19, The Magic Door will transport kids and grown-ups to CAMP’s newest themed experience Doodles x CAMP, a colorful and hilarious immersive adventure created in collaboration with the multimedia brand, Doodles. Timed entry tickets for Doodles x CAMP are available, starting at $28. Tickets can be purchased at camp.com/doodles or on-site at CAMP’s “Canteen” retail space.

Doodles recently appointed legendary musician and producer Pharrell Williams as Chief Brand Officer. “I’m a big fan of the brand. We’re going to build from the core community outward and bring Doodles to new heights, new levels,” Williams said. Guests are invited to experience this all-ages, 3,500-square-foot experience, where they can:

Crawl through tunnels into the glowing, mushroom-filled Lost Caves.

Zip down a rainbow slide and kick it in the fluffy pink Cosmic Clouds.

Make an arts and crafts masterpiece under 12-foot-tall daisies in the Flower Forest.

Jam on interactive synth noisemakers and alien arcade games in the Mothership.

Create your own Doodles’ character and unlock new clothing options for them by exploring Rainbow Valley.

Shop exclusive Doodles x CAMP co-branded apparel and accessories.

Dance and play at special, grown-ups-only, nighttime Doodles events.

“The colorful, playful, and visual world of Doodles fits perfectly at CAMP. It’s been amazing collaborating with their team on this new immersive experience that lets people interact with Doodles in real life,” said Ben Kaufman, co-founder of CAMP. “I can’t wait to see Chicago families building memories together at this massive experience within CAMP’s newest location. It’s going to be great.”

“The incredible team at CAMP helped us bring new meaning to the bridge between physical and digital,” said Julian Holguin, CEO of Doodles. “And through this experience, attendees will immerse themselves in the colorful world of Doodles. Get the whole family ready to meet our characters and to have some fun!”

Doodles x CAMP will be in Chicago for a limited time before moving to another CAMP location. For more information, visit camp.com and follow @campstores and hashtag: #doodlesxcamp.