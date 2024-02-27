Experienced grant writer and award-winning community kitchen founder to host seminar for emerging entrepreneurs

PICTURED L-R: Chelsea Whittington, Harvey, Trussell and Kimberly Rumph.

Seasoned grant writer Dr. Janell Harvey and award-winning community kitchen founder Rodney Trussell have formed a unique partnership that will help emerging entrepreneurs and new business owners navigate the grant-writing process and secure federal contracts. The seminar will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the R City Kitchen, 841 West 103rd Street in Chicago.

During the seminar, Trussell, who is also the winner of the South Side Pitch contest, will provide practical strategies for running successful businesses and discuss how his business assists South Side food entrepreneurs.

“I am excited about inviting entrepreneurs into my world,” said Trussell. “I want them to come here, and leave inspired to create or expand their own businesses. That’s my joy … seeing people grow whether it’s in the food space or their field of choice.”

Harvey, a retired business professor and entrepreneur, will offer tips on how to seek and secure federal grants and contracts.

“As fellow entrepreneurs, Rodney and I have personal experiences and know other business owners who need assistance with gaining access to capital through grants and federal contracts,” said Harvey. “It’s an honor to be able to share my knowledge and help businesses to identify opportunities that often remain hidden. It’s how we all grow.”

Interested participants may register for the seminar on Eventbrite for a fee of $50. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information about the seminar and presenters, email [email protected] or visit rumphandharvey.com.