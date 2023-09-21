Exit ramps to close for high friction surface treatment

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor RAM Construction Services will be conducting high friction surface treatment on seven off-ramps along I-94 and I-65 beginning on or after Monday, September 25.

This treatment is to decrease road slippage for motorists exiting the interstate. Each ramp is expected to close for 3-5 days while the treatment is applied and will reopen as soon as the material has cured.

This work is extremely weather dependent so the schedule is likely to change over the course of the project. Motorists are encouraged to watch for signage in the area of these ramps or check 511in.org for updated information.

While subject to change, the schedule is currently as follows:

Eastbound I-94 to northbound U.S. 41/Calumet Ave to close on/after Monday, September 25

Eastbound I-94 to northbound Burr St to close on/after Wednesday, September 27

Eastbound I-94 to northbound S.R. 152/Indianapolis Blvd to close on/after Friday, September 29

Southbound I-65 to Ridge Rd to close on/after Monday, October 2

Eastbound I-94 to northbound Kennedy Ave to close on/after Wednesday, October 4

Eastbound I-94 to southbound Calumet Ave to close on/after Tuesday, October 10

Southbound I-65 to U.S. 231 (expected to be completed during current closure)

