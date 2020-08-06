Ex-Atlanta Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Files Lawsuit Over Firing

Garrett Rolfe’s lawsuit was filed the same day that prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond, citing an alleged travel violation.

By Nina Golgowski, Huff Post

A former Atlanta police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside of a Wendy’s restaurant in June has filed a lawsuit against the interim police chief and the mayor over his termination. His lawsuit was filed the same day that prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond over an alleged travel violation.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Garrett Rolfe argues that he was improperly fired on June 13, one day after Brooks’ death, because there had been no investigation or pre-disciplinary hearing and he did not receive proper notice. This violated the city’s municipal code and his constitutional rights, the suit claims.

Rolfe has been charged with 11 counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault. His suit argues, however, that his use of deadly force was lawful and in response to Brooks, who was Black, having displayed “violent, unlawful, aggressive resistance to a lawful arrest.”

Brooks, 27, was fatally shot after police were called to the Wendy’s over reports of a man sleeping in his car in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. After taking a sobriety test and being questioned by officers, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he ran away while pointing a Taser at one of the officers.

An autopsy concluded that Brooks was shot twice in the back. His death has been listed as a homicide.

Rolfe’s suit also takes issue with the fact that the second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, has not been fired, and was instead placed on administrative duty. Brosnan has been charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath. Like Rolfe, he is free on bond.