Inspiring new book by Kelly Fair, founder of Polished Pebbles

“Every Girl Is A CEO!” is an essential career and success guide by award-winning social entrepreneur, girls advocate and mentor, Kelly Fair. Fair, founder and executive director of Polished Pebbles Girls Mentoring Program, states, “My passion is helping girls dream and prepare for their future careers. I believe every girl can be anything she can dream of! This book will help girls understand how to set and achieve goals and overcome any barriers they might encounter along the way.”

Fair draws readers in, engaging them as if she is having a one-on-one conversation to impart the secrets of success for their lives and careers. She illustrates each point— from how to get your first job, to how to find a mentor, to how to design a dream career—with examples from her own life and the lives of women who have achieved great success.

Marsai Martin, actress of “Blackish” fame who is CEO of Genius Productions and at 14 became the youngest executive producer in Hollywood with the hit movie “Little,” is among those whose inspirational stories are featured. Others include: Oprah Winfrey; Serena Williams; Kerry Washington; Greta Thunberg, teen environmental activist and TIME 2019 Person of the Year; Dolores Huerta, a creator of the Latino Civil Rights Movement; and even abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

In preparation for the first job interview, a series of mock interview is questions are provided.

The importance of journaling, goal setting, and resume writing are also covered in “Every Girl Is A CEO.” The career and success guide has sections in which to write out specific answers about what girls need to focus on in their CEO career path professionally and personally. A skills glossary is also included.

During this uncertain time in our history, now more than ever, girls need this book to give them assurance and direction about their future. “Every Girl Is A CEO!” offers girls solid guidance and practical advice in order to help them frame the way they view the world and the role they will have in it.

“Every Girl Is A CEO!” is necessary reading for girls from the elementary school years through high school and college.

It is also an important guide for the parents, teachers, mentors and all who care about them.

