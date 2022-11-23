Village of Robbins distributes over 500 turkeys to residents

The Village of Robbins held its second Annual Thanksgiving Turkey & Ham Giveaway for residents. As the holidays make their debut, Robbins is making it their duty to contribute in a large way this season. Mayor Darren Bryant hosted this year’s annual giveaway with a grateful heart. The giveaway comes at such a pivotal time as inflation has crossed over into all sectors throughout the United States. Many local senior residents expressed how thankful they are to experience just a bit of relief by receiving the free turkeys.

“This year was really tough for many of us seniors this year. The cost of living continues to increase. We’re grateful to have one less expense this year by being provided a meat option for Thanksgiving. Thanks to Village of Robbins for having us in mind and continuing great work,” says Robbins residents Mary Pearson.

The giveaway took place Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the afternoon resulting in 573 turkeys being given away. Resident lined up starting on Homan Avenue facing the north corner with the line stretching more than five blocks. Immediately following the event, an Informative Resource Fair took place to provide resident updated information on Village services. Mayor Darren Bryant hoped for a large turnout that would exceed the first one last year. The Mayor was happy to see a larger number of residents turnout for the second annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway.

“For us to have the opportunity to move forward with our 2nd Annual Turkey Drive is a tremendous blessing. We were excited to be able to serve the residents of the Village of Robbins, and they deserve it,” says Mayor Darren Bryant.

Contributing sponsors of the Informative Resource Fair are the Village of Robbins, ComEd, BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois, MI-JACK products, Peedy & Needy’s, Calumet City Plumbing, The Robbins Community Garden, and Creative CDC Spirits.