Evanston’s Black past and its new future

Reparations to Blacks is latest move in addressing its past sins

Crusader Staff Report

There was a time when Blacks in Evanston were treated as second class citizens. While affluent whites lived in the best neighborhoods, dined in restaurants, and shopped at fine stores, redlining forced the city’s Black residents to carve out their own neighborhoods.

Today, Evanston, a city just 14 miles north of Chicago, is one of the first cities in the country to create a reparations fund for Blacks. While other cities simply talk about it, Evanston is putting money where its Black community is.

The north suburban city has begun putting money generated from the sale of recreational marijuana into a reparations fund that will be used for investment into the Black community and to make amends for racial inequalities.

The city’s $10 million reparations program for Blacks, funded by the sales tax on recreational marijuana is getting attention from elected officials and news outlets across the country, including the Washington Post.

“I understand that a lot of eyes are on us right now, on us as a city and possibly a model that can be replicated in localities across the nation,” Alderman Robin Rue Simmons told ABC 7 Chicago.

Simmons led the charge on the reparations resolution that recently passed the city council. The fund will address racial disparities in Evanston, and some believe the money could make a big impact.

In June 2019, the Evanston City Council passed a resolution to end structural racism and achieve racial equity. The City Council’s Equity and Empowerment Commission held two community meetings to gather public input on reparations in July, and summarized input and recommendations in a report to the City Council. In September, the Council accepted the Equity and Empowerment Commission’s report and authorized the creation of a City Council subcommittee to begin the planning process.

In November, a Reparations Fund was created and adopted a resolution as part of the City’s 2020 Budget. The City Council committed to utilize tax revenue collected from sales of recreational cannabis to support reparations in Evanston.

The move is the latest effort among Evanston officials to right past wrongs against its Black community that suffered when the city was segregated during Jim Crow.

In July, Evanston announced that it will honor eight African American Heritage Sites important to the city’s Black community, after aldermen unanimously approved the proposal last month.

They include the former home of Lorraine Hairston Morton, Evanston’s first Black mayor who was first elected in 1993. The home of Edwin B. Jourdain Jr., a Harvard graduate and Evanston’s first Black alderman, was also named an African American Heritage Site.

In 1882, Ebenezer AME was founded as Evanston’s first Black church at 1813 Benson Ave. The church would become a cultural and social hub for Black life in Evanston. Ebenezer AME also sponsored Evanston’s first Black Boy Scout troop in 1912 and fought discriminatory housing practices in the 1960s. Now located at 1109 Emerson St., Ebenezer AME is also an African American Heritage site.

Historian Dino Robinson Jr., founder of the Shorefront Legacy Center that documents Evanston’s Black history, said in the Daily Northwestern the sites will educate and raise awareness of Evanston’s Black past for current and future generations. Blacks today make up 16.6 percent of the city’s population of 73,473, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

By the 1880s, Blacks were living throughout the North Shore, especially in Lake Forest, Glencoe, and Evanston. After 1900, there was a surge in Black population growth. Many people migrated from the South to join their relatives who lived North, spurred on in part by the lynching of Anthony Crawford in Abbeville, S.C.

Black residents in Evanston once lived in all parts of the city. They built homes, churches and businesses, which in turn supported civic clubs, social groups and community organizations.

Despite signs of a thriving and successful Black middle class, Evanston’s white real estate brokers apparently developed a practice of informal racial zoning.

Blacks were forced to live in a section on Evanston’s west side as they remained unwelcomed by residents in more affluent neighborhoods in Evanston. Systemic segregation and redlining policies between 1900 and 1930 “purposefully moved” the Black population to the least desirable part of the city, now known as the Fifth Ward, on the West Side.

Other ethnic groups, including Germans, Italians and Jews were also relegated to live in specific areas.

Black people in Evanston were segregated in other ways.

Because Evanston Hospital and St. Francis Hospital did not admit Black patients except in special circumstances, two Black doctors, Dr. Isabella Garnett and Dr. Arthur Butler, founded and operated the Evanston Sanitarium. Eventually evolving to Community Hospital of Evanston, the Evanston Sanitarium provided health care for many Black persons along Chicago’s North Shore from 1914 to 1980. When most of Community Hospital’s doctors left for bigger hospitals, it was the beginning of the end for Evanston’s historic Black hospital.

After the YMCA barred Blacks in 1914, Evanston’s Black community came together to form the Emerson Street YMCA. That same year, Boy Scout troops barred Black youth before Blacks formed their own troop in Evanston.

Many restaurants, hotels and stores in Evanston refused to serve Blacks. All but one city park forbade Black children from using the playground equipment.

Evanston movie theatres required Blacks to sit in the balcony.

Without a loyal community nearby, the Black-supported hospital, library, YMCA and schools eventually closed. Segregated housing led to segregated schools.

Simmons believes reparations is a step in the right direction. He told ABC Chicago that the economic disparities caused by decades of racism will not be solved overnight.“We will keep trying until it does work,” she said. “I think we have a good start in terms of who is at the table helping us think about this.”