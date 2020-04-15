ESPN airs doc series on Jordan and the Bulls

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

It’s been nearly 23 years since Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls last ruled the city. And during the month of April, the six-time NBA World Champions have plans to rule again.

This time this reign won’t be directly from the United Center, but through the lens of a thought provoking, action-packed, long awaited, 10-part sports documentary series titled “The Last Dance.”

That’s right Chicago fans, get your popcorn ready and keep your DVR remotes close to your hands. This can’t miss series will air from Sunday, April 19 through Sunday, May 17 on the ESPN network.

According to the network, the documentary will look to dominate the airwaves every Sunday night over a five-week period.

Now, of course, there are several legitimate reasons why this documentary will be extremely good and very lengthy. First, this film will feature the greatest basketball player of all time in Michael “Air” Jordan. Second, it will also feature possibly one of the greatest sports side kicks of all time—Scottie Pippen. And last (as in “Last Dance”), one of the greatest coaches of all time in Phil Jackson, a 12-time NBA Champion coach.

The series, directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “The 85 Bears,” and “Andre the Giant”) has documented and chronicled one of the greatest sports icons and successful teams in sports history.

“Last Dance” will focus on the historic career of Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and will feature never-before-seen footage from the team’s 97-98 season in pursuit of their sixth ever NBA Championship.

Tune in and watch Part 1 of the “The Last Dance” on Sunday, April 19, at 9:00 p.m. EST on the ESPN network.