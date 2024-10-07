Esoteric basis of the current campaign 

These are dark times. The threats of war are escalating, and people all over seem to be splitting into opposing, hostile camps. In the USA, Democrats vs Republicans are an example of this situation.

One of our most influential religions has a philosophy that divides humankind into two groups: “those who are in service to self” vs “those who are in service to others.” The current situation may have ancient roots.

Years ago, a clairvoyant, Edgar Cayce, known as the “Sleeping Prophet,” began receiving psychic downloads from the past which told a story of an ancient continent which was said to have existed. The Edgar Cayce story is not considered to be fictional. Cayce was a photographer who found that he could diagnose illnesses, and eventually other things, connected to people, by doing “readings” while lying in a trance on a couch. Edgar Cayce died in January, 1945, and there is an organization in his honor that continues to this day, the Association for Research and Enlightenment (ARE).

Cayce told a tale of the demise of a continent that he said existed, Atlantis, and that it was destroyed in stages by conflicts between what he called the Sons of the Law of One, those who held to the belief in the one God as the Creator of the universe and of mankind, and the Sons of Belial, those who denied the existence of God and instead worshipped themselves.

The destruction of Atlantis was allegedly the end result of machinations by the Sons of Belial, who embodied the philosophy of “service to self.” According to other sources, the Sons of Belial had apparently tired of the compassionate, humanistic approach of the Sons of the Law of One and, instead of using their technological prowess to help benefit mankind, tried to use it to conquer the world. Their goal was to focus on the acquisition of wealth and power in the hands of the few and to use the rest of humanity as slaves.

According to various sources, the children of Belial apparently decided that they wanted either to control the entire world, or go down in glorious defeat, taking as many with them into the Abyss as possible. (www.unariunwisdom.com).

This sounds very much like the state of the world today. There are those who have threatened to use their fantastic weapons of destruction to bring the world to its knees in order to achieve their goals.

When considering the United States, the current presidential election seems to eerily recapitulate the skirmish between the Sons of the Law of One and the Sons of Belial. In this regard, we might consider the Democrats as the Sons of the Law of One, those who promise to serve others, and the GOP as the Sons of Belial, those who are of service to SELF.

Of course, this is a controversial assertion, but if truth be told, currently, Democrats are clearly the party that is inclined to think about the welfare of others as Vice President Kamala Harris’s approach infers. Republicans, on the other hand, are running a campaign of exclusion; candidate Donald Trump has promised to kick more than a million immigrants out of the country if he is elected. The GOP is the party that is prone to take money from the poor and give tax breaks to the rich. They are currently the party that is demonstrating the most bigotry and hatred, if you compare Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s strategies to the negative, name-calling, aspersion-casting strategies employed by Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance.

It is clear that Republicans have devolved. They are not even unified among themselves considering the ones who have jumped ship in order to endorse Kamala. Hopefully, history is not repeating itself, and sensible heads will prevail in order to bring people together to ensure a viable democratic future for the U.S. as opposed to a malevolent authoritarian regime that is being promised by the GOP. Essentially, this really seems to be the ancient skirmish between those who seek to serve others vs those who seek to serve themselves re-visited. Aluta Continua.