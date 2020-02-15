Equal Justice Now to sponsor All-Star Day Dreamin’ Party

Terrence Howard hosts upscale and exclusive day party with music by DJ Biz Markie for the 2020 NBA All Star Game in Chicago

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

Equal Justice Now is a not for profit social welfare organization that advocates against false arrest, unreasonable detention, wrongful conviction and incarceration of our citizens. Their mission is to preserve the constitutional right to defend others on the local, state and federal levels, and fight expensive and ineffective bail legislation. In order to help spread their message and goals, Equal Justice Now will sponsor the All Star Day Dreamin’ Party on Saturday, February 15, at Mae District, 19 E. 21st St.

The event will be attended by hundreds of the community’s favorite celebrities, dignitaries and Chicago professionals. Academy Award-nominated actor Terrance Howard (“Empire,” “Hustle & Flow”) will be the host for the evening. With an impressive and lengthy resume, and more than 1.4 million social media followers, Terrance will no doubt be the talk of the evening. The event will also feature famous DJ Biz Markie on the turntables. As a pioneer and major figure in early hip-hop, it will be a privilege to hear him yet again grace the microphone.

Another reason that this event is so special is it serves as a fundraiser for the Steven R. Agee II Scholarship Fund, which was established to uplift and educate young adults who serve within the community, as well as introduce a positive influence by demonstrating leadership, assertiveness, and relationship building. Be sure to join the rest of the special guests and celebrities as Equal Justice Now celebrates success both on and off the basketball court.

Follow Equal Justice Now on Social Media:

Instagram – @equal_justice_now

Twitter – @EqualJusticeN

Website – https://equaljusticenow.org/