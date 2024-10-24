Equal Hope 2nd Annual Breastaurant Tour runs through Oct. 31

Chicagoland area restaurants help raise funds to support breast cancer treatment

On Oct. 16, 2024, Equal Hope, the non-profit dedicated to eliminating racial

disparities in the treatment of breast cancer, cervical cancer and other cancers, recently kicked

off its 2nd Annual Breastaurant Tour, which runs Oct. 1 – 31, Breast Cancer Awareness Month,

to raise funds for the organization and highlight the importance of early screenings and

treatment.



As a part of the Equal Hope Breastaurant Tour program, participating restaurants are donating a

percentage of every purchase on select days to Equal Hope to help eliminate health inequities

and insure access to healthcare and cancer services.

“We are so grateful that more than a dozen restaurants from throughout the city have partnered

with us for the Breastaurant Tour. Restaurant owners understand the importance of this cause

and are standing with us to help provide treatment that helps save lives,” said Equal Hope

Executive Director Dr. Paris Thomas.



Participating Restaurants throughout Chicagoland include: Wilma’s Famous Bar-B-Que, the site

of the Breastaurant Tour press conference kick-off, Uncle Remus, Tropical Smoothie Café,

Truth, Kobi Fest: Taste of Liberia, Two Fish, Bronzeville Soul, Sanders Bar-B-Que Supply,

Haire’s Gulf Shrimp, Chicago Chicken & Waffles, Kilwins, J’s Bar and Slots, Bea’s Kitchen and

Kocktails and Green Dragon. All are minority-owned. For the Tour schedule, visit

equalhope.org/tour.



Equal Hope addresses barriers women of color face when it comes to screening and treating

cancer including lack of transportation to medical centers, lack of insurance, work schedule

conflicts, lack of childcare, concerns ignored by physicians and the lack of consistent quality

care depending on where patients go for care.



Breast Cancer rates nationwide are disproportionately higher among Black, brown and other

women of color in underserved and unserved communities. In Chicago, the communities with

the highest mortality rates are located on the South and West sides of the city. These

communities are predominantly African American and Latino.



In 2023, Equal Hope’s outreach efforts reached more than 475,844 individuals, nearly 20% of

Chicago’s population. Initiatives included distributing more than 106,320 flyers throughout Cook

and Lake counties, providing more than 513 rides to health screenings, scheduling 3,117

appointments, and establishing primary care for 322 individuals.



For information about Equal Hope and how you can join the fight, visit www.equalhope.org or

call (312) 942-3368