EPA to hold public meeting next week to discuss Federated Metals Superfund site in Whiting and Hammond, Indiana

Photo caption: Federated Metals Site Layout Map (Courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency)

On Wednesday, October 18, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives will discuss the Federated Metals Superfund site at 2230 Indianapolis Boulevard, Hammond, Indiana, and answer residents’ questions during a public meeting at a local school. This former metal smelting, refining, recovery, and recycling facility operated for nearly 50 years along the shore of George Lake.

EPA added Federated Metals to Superfund’s National Priorities List due to contamination which poses a significant threat to human health and the environment. Based on sampling, EPA has confirmed lead contamination in the soil at approximately 130 nearby residential properties. At least 750 more properties still need to be sampled.

When:               6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18

Where:              Whiting High School cafeteria

                           1751 Oliver St.

                           Entry at Door 10

For more information about the site, please visit the Federated Metals website.

