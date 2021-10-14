The 57th Chicago International Film Festival features a documentary on Harold Washington

As the 57th Chicago International Film Festival gets into full swing, I was able to screen a couple of more films virtually. Featured under the City and State, Documentary and Black Perspectives slates, “Punch 9 for Harold Washington” is an exciting documentary that shows the ugly political power grab after the elder Mayor Daley’s death, as well as the equally nasty power grab of the 29 City Council members who tried to sabotage Mayor Harold Washington’s first term.

The film is “Punch 9 for Harold Washington.” Directed by Joe Winston; the country origin is the United States, and the run time is 105 minutes. The film is in the Biopic, Documentary, and Political categories.

Synopsis:

In this epic story of American politics, race, and triumph against all odds, director Joe Winston chronicles the captivating rise, surprising reign, and enduring legacy of Chicago’s first African American mayor, Harold Washington. Steeped in archival footage capturing a 1980s Chicago rife with corruption and discrimination, “Punch 9” features and did interviews with Jesse Jackson, Vice Mayor Richard Mell, and others on the frontlines and in the backrooms of power as it follows the charismatic politician’s shrewd maneuverings, stinging betrayals, and unlikely victories. Inspiring and compelling, Washington’s journey continues to resonate for a city and nation confronting the same enduring social issues.