Enjoy holiday fare, meet Santa, and spread seasonal cheer at Brookfield Zoo

Guests can decorate a gingerbread house at Brookfield Zoo’s Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party.

This holiday season, Brookfield Zoo has plenty of opportunities for families to spend festive time together and fill their bellies with delectable food while simultaneously supporting the conservation efforts and animal care work of the Chicago Zoological Society.

Start a new tradition by having Dinner with Santa at the Zoo’s Discovery Center. Enjoy a delicious holiday buffet with freshly carved meats, seasonal accompaniments, sweet treats, and hot chocolate and other non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, there will be a kid-friendly buffet for the younger diners as well as vegetarian options. (Alcoholic beverages available for purchase.) Most importantly, Santa will be in attendance for photos and to hear everyone’s wish list. After dinner, stay in the park and enjoy the festivities of the Zoo’s annual Holiday Magic featuring more than two million dazzling LED lights, ice carving demonstrations, caroling, and much more.

Seatings for Dinner with Santa are still available on Friday, December 15, at 3:30 or 6 p.m.; Saturday, December 16, at 6 p.m., and Sunday, December 17, at 6 p.m. Tickets, which include Zoo admission and parking, range from $85-90 for adults and $40 for children 3 to 11. Children 3 and under eat for free. (Zoo members receive a discount.)

On Sunday, December 3, the Chicago Zoological Society’s Women’s Board is hosting a Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party fundraiser to support Brookfield Zoo. Families will be given pre-assembled gingerbread houses to decorate. Professional gingerbread house builders and decorators will be on hand to lend their advice. Children can also decorate ornaments that can be kept and placed on their trees at home for years to come. In between decorating gingerbread houses and making ornaments, families can enjoy a mouthwatering holiday brunch buffet with all the trimmings. Youngsters can also sip on hot chocolate topped with marshmallows and Bloody Mary’s and mimosas will be offered to adults.

During the event, Santa will make a special appearance to hear all the children’s wish lists and to pose for holiday family photos. Additionally, everyone can meet several of the Zoo’s animal ambassadors.

The fundraiser, which will take place in Brookfield Zoo’s Discovery Center is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $250 for adults, $150 for children, or $2,000 for a private table.

For more information about these events or to purchase tickets, visit czs.org/Events.

