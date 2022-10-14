Enjoy a variety of Halloween events in Chicago Parks Citywide

Chocolates and costumes provided by Mars Wrigley at many of the events

WHO: Chicagoans and visitors

WHEN: Through Monday, October 31st, 2022

WHERE: Parks citywide! Click here for a list of upcoming events.

WHAT: Enjoy haunted houses, parties, movie screenings, arts & crafts and Halloween-themed entertainment at local parks.

This year, the Chicago Park District’s Halloween in the Parks is presented by Mars Wrigley and supported by Xfinity.

“Mars Wrigley is committed to positively impacting our local communities and we’re excited to help inspire moments of happiness this season,” said Anne Vela-Wagner, Executive Director of the Mars Wrigley Foundation. “We’re proud to partner with the city of Chicago in helping the community celebrate Halloween 2022.”

Mars Wrigley iconic chocolate candy treats, like everyone’s favorite M&M’S, SNICKERS, 3 MUSKETEERS and TWIX, will be distributed at Halloween in the Parks events citywide.

“Halloween is always an exciting time in our parks, and we’re thrilled to celebrate with pumpkin patches, spooky movies, festivals, Halloween arts and crafts, and other family-friendly events,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño. “We are especially grateful to our partners Mars Wrigley for their generous contribution of chocolates and costumes, and for helping to make this Halloween season a safe, fun and affordable experience for kids citywide.”

MORE: Halloween “On the Block”: Bring your costumes to the Halloweek “On the Block”

events. The Chicago Park District’s Rollin’ Rec activity van will offer trick-or-treaters a chance to enjoy fun games during the City of Chicago’s week-long celebration of Halloween. Mars Wrigley will be donating 1,500 costume accessory kits to get “On the Block” attendees ready for Halloween. Pick from a pirate, black cat, sports athlete, artist or cowboy/girl costume and get your bags ready to trick-or-treat. Costumes will be available while supplies last at “On the Block” and some Halloween in the Parks events.

Mon., Oct. 24 from 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Davis Square Park

Renaissance Park

Tue., Oct. 25 from 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Kilbourn Park

Meyering Park

Thu., Oct. 27 from 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Franklin Park

Columbus Park

Fri., Oct. 28 from 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Piotrowski Park

Carver Park

Harvest Fests: Harvest Fest celebrations bring us just a tad closer to autumn’s

fun activities. From scarecrow building contest and children’s nature crafts to storytelling, live music, fresh farmers markets, tours, and seasonal refreshments, harvest and fall festivals offer exciting opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

Sat, Oct. 15: 10 AM- 3 PM

Fall Festival at North Park Village Nature Center Park

Campfire Horrors Film Series: Chicago Park District’s annual, free spooky movie series ‘Campfire Horrors’ returns with a frightening selection of family-friendly films, campfires, roasted marshmallows, Mars Wrigley treats and popcorn on every Friday in October.

Fri., Oct. 21 at 7 PM

North Park Village Nature Center Park, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

Beetlejuice (PG)

Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:30 PM

Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

Hocus Pocus (PG)

Join us for a costume parade and trick-or-treat stations from 6:30-7:30 PM

Pumpkin Patch/ Petting Zoo: Everyone is invited to pick pumpkins, pet farm animals, play games, jump in inflatables, and much more. Come join us at the pumpkin patch and petting zoo this fall.

Sat., Oct. 29: 10 AM- 1 PM

Pumpkin Patch at Sheridan

Halloween & Day of the Dead Arts & Crafts: Join us for a day of decorating pumpkins and/or celebrating the Day of the Dead traditions by learning about the process of making your very own spooky crafts and more.

Wed., Oct. 26: 5-5:45 pm

Halloween Arts & Crafts at Eugene Field Ages 3-5



Wed., Oct. 26: 6-6:45 pm

Halloween Arts & Crafts at Eugene Field Ages 6-12



Trick or Treat & Haunted Parks: Trick or treat at a festive Halloween party in the Parks! Enjoy games, costume contests, and haunted houses.

Wed., Oct. 26: 6-8 PM

Halloween Dance Party at Palmer

Fri., Oct. 28: 4-6 PM

Halloween Extravaganza at Sheridan

Fri., Oct. 28: 6-8 PM

Halloween Party at Calumet

Fri., Oct. 28: 6-9:30 PM

Haunted House at Avalon

Fri., Oct. 28: 6-8 PM

Doggie Pupkin Party at Brands

Fri., Oct. 28: 6:30-9:30 PM

Halloween Horror House at Sherwood

Sat., Oct. 29: 1-3 PM

Trunk or Treat at Morgan Park SC

Sat., Oct. 29: 1-2 PM

Trunk or Treat at Wentworth

Sat., Oct. 29: 2-3:30 PM

Halloween Party at Commercial Club

Sun., Oct. 30: 12-2 PM

Trunk or Treat at Gately

Mon., Oct. 31: 4-5 PM

Halloween Happenings at Sauganash

Mon., Oct. 31: 4-5 PM

Halloween Party at Oriole

Mon., Oct. 31: 4-6:30 PM

Trunk or Treat at Austin Town Hall

Mon., Oct. 31: 4:15-5:15 PM

Halloween Park Party at Welles

Mon., Oct. 31: 4:30-6 PM

Halloween Fun Walk Thru at Scottsdale

Mon., Oct. 31: 4:30-6 PM

Halloween Party at West Lawn

Halloween in the Parks is presented as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks, a year-round event series features more than 1,200 citywide cultural and arts activities, including more than 100 movie screenings each year.

For a complete schedule of Halloween in the Parks event, please www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/halloween.