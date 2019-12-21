Enjoy a Jolly Holiday with CTA’s Convenient and Affordable Service

Buses and trains operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day; Planned work to impact Green Line service this weekend

No matter your plans, CTA is the most convenient and affordable way to get to the holiday fun. We recommend allowing plenty of travel time and purchasing fares and unlimited-ride passes in advance. More information about purchasing fares is below.

Holiday Service

Leave the hassles of traffic and parking behind this holiday season and let CTA take you to either the O’Hare International Airport via the Blue Line (approx. 40 minutes from Clark/Lake) or to Midway International Airport via the Orange Line (approx. 30 minutes from the Loop).

Tues. 12/24 (Christmas Eve) – Regular service

Wed. 12/25 (Christmas Day) – Sunday/holiday bus and rail schedule

Tues. 12/31 (New Year’s Eve) – Regular service for most of the day; Additional bus and rail service for New Year’s Eve Fireworks event at Navy Pier

Wed. 1/1 (New Year’s Day) – Sunday/holiday bus and rail schedule

Full travel details are available at transitchicago.com/alerts. CTA recommends allowing extra travel time as well as purchasing fares or unlimited-ride passes ahead of time. More information about purchasing fares is below.

Event service/extra service

United Center

Extra service on the #19 United Center Express and #50 Damen routes for the following events:

WGCI Big Jam 2019 – Fri. 12/20 at 7 p.m.

CBS Chicago Legends – Sat. 12/21 at 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Mon. 12/23 at 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears at Soldier Field – Sun. 12/22 at 7:15 p.m.

Weekend Project Work to Impact Green Line Service

Temporary suspension of service between Roosevelt and 35th-Bronzeville-IIT stations from 2 a.m. Sat. 12/21 until 4 a.m. Mon. 12/23 – More details here

Free bus shuttle will replace ail service between Roosevelt and 35th-Bronzeville-IIT

CTA encourages customers to plan their trip beforehand and allow for extra travel time.

Green Line work is part of CTA’s FastTracks program to provide a faster commute and smoother ‘L’ ride.

Fare Information

Customers can add unlimited ride passes (1-day, 3-day, 7-day and 30-day) or add money to their Ventra cards for pay-per-ride via the following ways: free Ventra app, rail station Ventra vending machines, online or at nearly 900 local retailers – for locations visit ventrachicago.com.

Single-ride tickets are also available for purchase for $3 ($5 at O’Hare) at all Ventra vending machines. Single-ride tickets include up to two transfers in two hours.

In a hurry? Ventra allows riders to use Apple Pay, Android Pay or Samsung Pay, or any contactless credit or debit card, for pay-as-you-go rides ($2.25 for bus, $2.50 for train).

Service Information

Plan your trip using the Google Transit Trip Planner. Be sure to also check out CTA on Facebook or Twitter (@CTA) for system travel updates and alerts. For details about all CTA service, call 312-836-7000 or visit the CTA website at transitchicago.com.