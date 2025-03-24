Englewood’s First AAU Basketball Team Makes an Impact

Englewood, a neighborhood often associated with crime, gangs, drugs, and poverty, is now home to something that brings pride and hope to its community: its first and only AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball team. The team, called Cop ’em or Drop ’em, was founded by Coach Lamar Bruce, a dedicated mentor who believes in the potential of Englewood’s youth.

Coach Bruce, who uses his own funds to finance the team, saw an opportunity to give the young people of Englewood a positive outlet for their energy and talents. The players, a tough group of young men and one young woman, are showcasing their skills and determination both on and off the court.

“I’ve always believed in the strength and resilience of Englewood’s youth. This team is a reflection of that,” said Coach Lamar Bruce. “They might face challenges outside of basketball, but on the court, they are focused, determined, and driven to succeed.”

I had the opportunity to see the team in action, and I must say, I was thoroughly impressed. The players not only displayed incredible athleticism, but also a sense of unity and discipline that is rare for teams of their age. The dedication of Coach Bruce is evident, and his unwavering support for these kids is making a real difference in their lives.

While Englewood has faced many challenges, the Cop ’em or Drop ’em basketball team is showing that the neighborhood’s young people are capable of greatness when given the right opportunities. Coach Bruce’s team is proving that with hard work, dedication, and a supportive environment, success is within reach—both on the court and in life.

(Photos by Marcus Robinson)