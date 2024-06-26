Englewood Restorative Justice Community Court plans largest-ever graduation, with 64 graduates from South Side program

Following a tough couple of years which included the loss of his infant son and getting in trouble with the law, 24-year-old Byron Upton sees his graduation from the Englewood Restorative Justice Community Court as a “reset” for his life.

“I had to go through a lot of distancing from the negativity in my life,” said Upton, who will be one of 64 graduates honored at a Wednesday ceremony for the South Side program. “Before the court began, I was going through something. I took the reset God gave me.”

The Englewood Restorative Justice Community Court on Wednesday will host the largest number of graduates in the court’s four-year history, with 64 graduates from over the past year. Graduates will have their non-violent cases dismissed and their records expunged in recognition of this accomplishment.

Wednesday’s ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army’s Adele and Robert Stern Red Shield Center, 945 W. 69th St. Members of the media and public are welcome.

“We are very proud of our graduates, and wish them luck as they continue their work to be productive citizens,” Chief Judge Timothy Evans said. “The Restorative Justice courts serve to end the harmful cycle of recidivism, and give young people who have had an encounter with the criminal justice system the chance to return to the law-abiding community.”

Restorative Justice Community Courts (RJCC) assist young adults, aged 18-26, charged with non-violent felony or misdemeanor crimes reintegrate into their communities. These courts resolve conflict through restorative conferences and peace circles involving participants, victims, family members, friends, others affected by the crime and the community.

The Peace Circle process used in the courts attempts to reach a “Repair of Harm Agreement” between the participant and members of the community. The participant agrees to complete certain tasks, such as perform an act of community service, write a letter of reflection, obtain a high school equivalency diploma and/or undergo substance abuse treatment. If the participant successfully completes all the tasks set out in the agreement, his or her case will be dismissed and the offense expunged. All participants in Wednesday’s ceremony have successfully fulfilled all the requirements of their agreements.

“The Englewood Restorative Justice Community Court is proud and grateful for having provided its participants, a record number to date, the ability to make behavioral rather than punitive changes to their lives, in repairing the harm done to their community from their previous criminal behavior,” said the Hon. Donna L. Cooper, who presides over the Englewood court and is also the Presiding Judge of the Juvenile Justice Division. “Continual application of the principles learned through the restorative process to their life endeavors, will build a better future for them and their community.”

Victims are not required to participate. But if they choose, they may directly address the participant to express how they were hurt and what they need to heal from the crime.

Upton had faced a non-violent firearms-related charge. He said as part of his court agreement, he had to go through a job readiness program. He said he felt like there were people at the court “in my corner,” and he reciprocated by listening to the problems of other participants and trying to help them.

“I’ve just been trying to stay on track. I had to put myself in a place where I could focus and manage my time better,” Upton said. “I didn’t feel like I was there alone.”

For a case to be eligible for the court, the victim of the crime must agree to participate in the process. In addition, the person charged must:

Be 18 to 26 years old

Have been charged with a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor

Live, work, or worship in one of the neighborhoods which has a community court

Have a nonviolent criminal history

Accept responsibility for the harm caused

The first Restorative Justice Community Court in Cook County started in North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side in 2017. Additional courts were started in Avondale on the Northwest Side and Englewood in 2020. The Circuit Court of Cook County and community members are currently working on establishing another RJCC in the south suburbs.