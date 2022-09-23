Englewood quality of life initiative business plan competition gives a running start to Englewood entrepreneurs

Teamwork Englewood will host the 6th Annual Business Plan Competition on Saturday, September 24, 10:00am-2:00pm, Kennedy-King College Auditorium (U Building), 6301 S. Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60621.
Four extraordinary entrepreneurs will individually “pitch’ their businesses before a judging panel of experienced business owners and investors, receive feedback, get rated on their potential impact and viability in the community and have the chance to win the top prize of $25,000!
These cash prizes will support their business start-up or expansion and create employment opportunities for the Greater Englewood community.
Immediately after the “pitch” competition, a celebration will be held at noon until 2:00pm to meet and greet the celebrated winners, along with an interactive Open House for the Englewood Quality of Life Initiative (EQLI). Residents and stakeholders can learn more about EQLI’s working groups, get involved in current projects and initiatives, and provide feedback.
Teamwork Englewood EQLI Community Organizer, Sonseriya Williams is excited about the Competition and the Open House: “I am just really excited we get to convene and share space around the great work of the EQLI while celebrating local businesses in our community, there will be so many ways residents and stakeholders can get involved in the community.”
This event is open to the public and will offer free prizes to early arrivals while supplies last.
Teamwork Englewood was formed in 2003 to improve the quality of life of the residents and stakeholders of Englewood by facilitating economic, educational, and social opportunities. Its goal is to unite many organizations serving Englewood residents and work toward the common goal of the community.