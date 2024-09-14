Englewood Music Fest kicks off today with major headliners

The Fourth Annual Englewood Music Festival is now underway, with thousands of attendees expected to flood the Kennedy King College Baseball Field at 64th and Halsted. This day-long event, organized by Alderman Stephanie Coleman and the Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation (GECDC), promises a mix of local vendors, entertainment, and community services—all aimed at celebrating Englewood’s vibrant culture and future.

Headlining this year’s festival is Grammy Award-nominated R&B artist Kelly Price, along with performances from Chicago hip-hop icon Twista and R&B legend Lenny Williams. The festival, which has drawn over 5,000 attendees in previous years, continues its tradition of providing positive vibes to the community through unity, peace, and love.

“I am grateful to have such dynamic entertainers bringing joy, laughter, and peace to the thousands in attendance,” said Alderman Coleman. “Englewood is the very fiber of Chicago, producing talent that is celebrated nationwide. We are truly Englewood Proud!”

This year’s festival also marks a new location at Kennedy King College’s baseball field, with activities kicking off at noon. In addition to live performances, attendees can expect a community resource fair featuring health screenings from Cook County Health Services, youth activities, and back-to-school giveaways.

Popular TV Judge Greg Mathis and Chicago pastor Bill Winston will also make special appearances, with Pastor Winston offering an opening prayer. A dedication is scheduled in honor of the late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer and the late Dante Hall.

The event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship support from organizations including the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Wintrust Bank, and iHeart Media. Local groups such as the Sounds of Englewood and the 16th Ward Senior Gospel Chorale are also scheduled to perform.

For more information, visit EnglewoodMusicFest.com or follow the festival on Instagram @englewoodmusicfest.