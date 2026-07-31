Englewood block party to celebrate youth and the community

One of Englewood’s largest back-to-school celebrations, the Englewood Block Party, will return Saturday, August 1, bringing together hundreds of young people, families and more than 100 community organizations for an afternoon focused on education, youth leadership and neighborhood pride.

Kingdom Avenue will host its 6th Annual Englewood Stomp The Yard (ESTY 2026) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 63rd and Halsted streets, offering free school supplies, entertainment, scholarships and family resources as students prepare to head back to the classroom.

The Englewood Block Party will provide a platform for local talent and create a vibrant atmosphere for everyone involved.

Now in its sixth year, the free event has grown into a signature community gathering that connects residents with schools, colleges, nonprofit organizations, businesses and service providers while celebrating the accomplishments and potential of Englewood’s youth.

Organizers say the annual block party is designed to do more than entertain. It also serves as a one-stop resource fair where families can access educational opportunities, health and social services, career information and community programs.

“This event is about investing in young people and strengthening the future of Englewood,” organizers said. “It reflects what can happen when neighborhood organizations work together to create opportunities for youth and families.”

Among the day’s biggest attractions will be free backpack and school supply giveaways to help students prepare for the upcoming academic year. Families will also receive grocery distributions while supplies last.

Entertainment will include live music, youth performances and the popular Battle of the Bands, featuring marching bands from Englewood STEM High School and Johnson College Prep.

Young performers also will compete in a dance and step competition for participants ages 5 to 25, with $2,250 in prize money available for winners.

Students pursuing higher education may also benefit from the Born to Serve Scholarship, which offers awards of up to $5,000.

Throughout the afternoon, attendees will have opportunities to connect with representatives from colleges, workforce development programs and more than 100 community organizations offering educational, employment, health and family resources.

Food vendors and family-friendly activities will round out the celebration.

The block party concludes Kingdom Avenue’s summer collaboration with more than 35 Englewood organizations working together to expand opportunities for neighborhood youth through leadership development, mentoring and community engagement.

Beyond the annual celebration, Kingdom Avenue maintains an online community calendar and weekly bulletin highlighting neighborhood events, youth programs and services available throughout Englewood. Community organizations can also submit activities for inclusion on the organization’s website.

The event is free and open to the public. While registration is encouraged, it is not required.

Kingdom Avenue is an Englewood-based nonprofit dedicated to uniting residents, expanding access to resources and empowering young people through education, leadership development and community partnerships. Its mission is centered on helping youth heal, grow and thrive while strengthening connections throughout the Englewood community.

The 6th Annual Englewood Stomp The Yard will take place Saturday, August 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. at 63rd Street and Halsted Street (800 W. 63rd St.). Admission is free.