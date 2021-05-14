Endearing film ‘Perfumes’ shows the rosier side of fragrance creation

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Chicago’s Music Box Theatre & Distrib Films present writer/director Grégory Magne’s French comedy-drama “Perfumes,” starring Emmanuelle Devos. The film opens virtually via Music Box Direct on May 14, 2021.

Anne Walberg (Emmanuelle Devos) is a master in perfumes. She creates fragrances and sells her incredible gift to many companies. She is a diva, selfish and temperamental. Guillaume (Grégory Montel) is her new driver and the only one who dares facing her. This is probably why she does not fire him.

I enjoyed this film, as I always enjoy films centered in Paris, because I visited and fell in love with that city just about four years ago. “Perfumes” not only gives a glimpse into the world of perfume but also shows the “melting of the heart” of the main character, Anne. She has had a tough time, so it’s easy to see why she may be a bit salty at first. She has a manager who isn’t very interested in the fact that Anne wants to start making perfumes again under her banner—instead of making perfumes for other companies that will market them under another name.

Anne is also a bit of a recluse, where even her manager doesn’t know much about her personal life. Even in this phase of her life, I believe Anne has good reason to be reserved—she keeps losing her sense of smell, and a reason or remedy hasn’t been forthcoming.

She is shuttling from town to town hawking her wares, and this is where Guillaume comes into play. He is also having a hard time at his job. He has received a few traffic citations and is about to lose his source of income as a chauffeur. However, he needs steady income and a larger apartment, if he is to be able to see his daughter, with whom he has shared custody. When he first meets Anne, the encounter isn’t that great, but she calls the car service to hire him a second. This begins their relationship that in the end has Guillaume serving as sort of “the nose” for Anne when she again breaks out and resurrects her perfume business.

“A feel-good tale of friendship with a fragrant and very French backdrop.” — Variety

“A bit like a visit to the perfume department at Galeries Lafayette before a taxi ride on a rainy day in Paris.” — The Guardian

“Grégory Magne’s French comedy-drama is quietly delightful.” — Times (UK)

