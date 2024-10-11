Empowering the Youth Vote: A path to a stronger democracy

We’re just two months out from Election Day, a day that is always special for me because my parents and my teachers stressed the importance of voting. From a young age, I accompanied my dad to the polls, even being interviewed by a local news outlet at a polling site in fifth grade—a vivid memory that shaped my understanding of civic duty.

I remember my first election day vividly. It was pouring rain, and despite my umbrella turning inside out on my walk to the polling location, I kept going when others turned back. I stood in the voting booth soaking wet, but so proud to exercise my right for the first time.

Unfortunately, many young people today lack similar opportunities for hands-on civic learning, leaving them feeling voiceless and disconnected from the democratic process. A 2022 survey by Tufts Tisch College revealed that while three-quarters of youth believe they have the power to enact change, only two in five feel adequately prepared to participate in politics, and just one in four cast a ballot.

Chicago plays a critical role in changing this dynamic by teaching young people how to exercise their civic duty. Mikva Challenge began in 1998 as a pilot program run with an all-volunteer staff at four Chicago schools. Because the city has embraced our mission to cultivate a future where every young person is a steward of democracy we now serve students in 17 states. We are grateful for the ongoing support from the local city council, community advocacy groups, government agencies, lobbyists and private business leaders who support our mission to immerse students in real-world political activities.

Together, we have made tremendous strides. Our alumni have gone on to become community leaders, educators, attorneys, elected officials, volunteers and more who drive change right here in Chicago. One example–Miriam Martinez. Attending a Mikva Challenge event fundamentally changed her perspective on her role in democracy. Attending the event created the opportunity to meet another Mikva Challenge student who connected her with an organization dedicated to immigration, an issue she was passionate about.

The group’s collective effort helped push forward the Acevedo Bill in Illinois. The bill, which passed in May 2003, allowed undocumented students to qualify for in-state tuition rates at Illinois’s public colleges and universities. She lives her commitment to civic duty in her career as well as Manager of Youth Opportunities at the Chicago Housing Authority.

We celebrate our alum’s tremendous success. However, our work is far from complete. Less than half of all students nationwide say their high school experiences impact their understanding of our democratic process and its importance. This generation can have a significant impact in the upcoming election if they feel empowered to speak up. Nearly half of the voting population are Gen Z and millennial voters. Collectively, these young voices have the potential to reshape our political landscape.

Now more than ever, we must help young people find their voice and nurture their desire to be a part of change. Giovanna exemplifies this truth. While a high school senior in Chicago Public Schools, she had a teacher recruiting student election workers. Driven by an interest in history, government, and politics, she volunteered to serve as a student election judge in the 2016 election.

That experience sparked a passion for public service and civic engagement and presented the opportunity to participate in Mikva Challenge’s Summer Fellows program, one of the youth civic engagement opportunities we lead at Mikva Challenge, as an intern in Chicago’s 2nd Ward office. The internship turned into a part-time job, which inspired her to declare Political Science and Government as her college major. Throughout her university career she served in Alderman Scott Waguespack’s office and upon graduation accepted a full-time position at the Chicago Board of Elections.

Research shows that students like Giovanna who have a youth voice experience during their K-12 education are almost twice as likely to vote as their peers without these opportunities. From the beginning, Mikva Challenge has invested in supporting young people in finding their voice by providing opportunities to learn democracy by doing democracy and by giving them a platform to find and share their voice. We empower more than 300,000 young people across the country to learn democracy by doing democracy.

Investing in young people, giving them access to power, and helping them channel their desires to be changemakers benefits us all. When we engage young people in civics, the results are staggering—90% of eligible Mikva alumni voted in the last presidential election, compared to 50% of their peers nationally. And a whopping 77% of Mikva alumni volunteer in their community, more than double the rate of their peers. Additionally, Mikva alumni are running for elected office at a rate more than double their peers.

From leading movements advocating for social justice, climate action, and educational reform, it is evident that today’s youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are the leaders of today. Their voices have been pivotal in driving conversations and actions around critical issues, proving that when young people are engaged, informed, and empowered, they can lead significant change.

Imagine what could be possible for our country if all youth had access to hands-on democracy education in their schools and communities.

As we approach this pivotal election, it’s crucial to remember the power of the youth vote. Historical data shows that youth turnout can sway election results, and with many states seeing unprecedented voter registration drives led by young activists, the impact this year could be historic.

It’s up to us to teach the next generation how vitally important it is to participate in our democratic process. Just like my father took me to the polling station as a young girl, it’s now our turn to develop empowered youth to be informed active citizens who will promote a just and equitable society.

Join me in showing young people that democracy is a verb—start a conversation about current events, learn how your child’s school can bring civic engagement programs into their classrooms, and this fall, bring a child with you when you vote. Together, we can cultivate informed, engaged citizens who will sustain and strengthen our democracy for years to come.

Verneé Green is CEO of Mikva Challenge, a national organization that provides a platform for youth to actively participate in shaping a fair and equitable society, fostering a culture of civic engagement from a young age. She has worked in the field of education for more than 25 years, including three years as a teacher in Chicago Public Schools.

Vernee Green

Vernee Green Bio:

Verneé joined Mikva Challenge in April 2018. Verneé Green has over 25 years of experience in the education and nonprofit sectors, including three years as a teacher in Chicago Public Schools, joining Mikva Challenge three years ago as the Chief Program Officer. She most recently served as Executive Director of Mikva’s Illinois chapter. She’s excited to be in this role to advance Mikva’s mission to help youth develop civic knowledge, leadership skills, and transform their engagement in the political process. Verneé holds a Bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and a Master’s Degree from the University of Chicago’s School of Social Service Administration. At the University of Chicago, she was a recipient of the McCormick-Tribune Fellowship in Urban and Community Leadership. Verneé is a fellow of Leadership Greater Chicago and Allstate’s Executive Leadership Program.