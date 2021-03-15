On Thursday, April 1st, join UChicago Medicine & Community Partners for a Virtual Community Grand Rounds about empowering older adults during a pandemic. Come have a conversation with community members and health professionals about issues around access to resources, social isolation, lowering healthcare cost, impact of vitamin D on health, COVID-19 vaccines, and more. The virtual ZOOM event will start at 6PM and is free to the public.

Register in advance for this seminar:

Click Here to Register