‘Emperor’ inspired by a descendant of African Kings

“Emperor” is available now on VOD, DVD and all digital platforms from Briarcliff Entertainment and Universal Pictures. The film, directed by Mark Amin, stars Dayo Okeniyi, James Cromwell, Mykelti Williamson, Ben Robson, Kat Graham, Naturi Naughton, Keean Johnson, Harry Lennix and Bruce Dern.

“Emperor” is inspired by the legend of Shields “Emperor” Green (Okeniyi), a descendant of African kings turned outlaw slave in the pre-Civil War South. Seeking freedom for his family, Emperor fights his way north, joining the daring raid on Harper’s Ferry and helping alter the course of American history.

Based on a true story, Green joins forces with the legendary John Brown at Harpers Ferry, a key battle of the abolitionist movement, which helped spark the Civil War.

The film is produced by Sobini Films’ Mark Amin and Cami Winikoff, and Reginald Hudlin.

According to the New York Times: “Emperor [is a film]— which announces itself as Civil War history told not by or for the benefit of whites — Brown (James Cromwell) is an important figure alongside its title character, Shields Green (Dayo Okeniyi). Shields’s post-escape journey culminated with his participation in Brown’s raid on Harpers Ferry.

For more information, visit https://www.uphe.com/movies/emperor.