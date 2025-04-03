Emmanuel Baptist Church announces Inaugural Services for Pastor-elect 

Emmanuel Baptist Church of Chicago has announced the selection of Pastor-Elect Reverend Dr. Eddie R. Williams, III as the new Senior Pastor of the church, continuing a long legacy of service and leadership in the Auburn Gresham community. Dr. Williams becomes only the third pastor in the church’s 52-year history, following the leadership of Pastor Emeritus Dr. Rogers W. Jackson and Pastor Emeritus Reverend Dr. L.K. Curry, who co-founded Emmanuel Baptist Church in 1973.

Dr. Williams’ appointment marks a significant moment in the history of Emmanuel Baptist Church, which has long been a beacon of spiritual guidance, community engagement, and unwavering faith. As the church moves forward under his leadership, Pastor Williams brings a dynamic vision for the future, building upon the church’s mission of biblical teaching, service, and empowerment.

In honor of this momentous occasion, Pastor Williams will deliver his inaugural sermon on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 10:45 AM. This service will serve as both a celebration of the past and a look ahead to the future as Emmanuel Baptist Church embarks on a new chapter. The congregation and community are warmly invited to attend this historic service and join in the celebration.

In a statement shared with the congregation, the church emphasized its commitment to continuing its legacy of faith and service while embracing the new leadership and direction under Dr. Williams. Pastor Williams brings an impressive background of biblical leadership, experience in ministry, and a strong commitment to the South Side of Chicago. He has already begun laying the groundwork for his ministry at Emmanuel, with a focus on outreach, education, and community development.

The church’s new chapter under Pastor Williams comes as Emmanuel Baptist Church continues to play a central role in supporting and uplifting the surrounding community. Known for its dynamic ministry programs and outreach initiatives, the church aims to expand its reach and impact under the stewardship of its new pastor.

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Inaugural Service Details:

• Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

• Location: Emmanuel Baptist Church, 8301 South Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL

• Time: 10:45 AM

For more information about the event or media inquiries, contact the church at (773) 239-6828 or email [email protected].

Emmanuel Baptist Church was founded in 1973 by Reverend Dr. L.K. Curry, and it has since become a pillar of faith, love, and service in the Chicago community. With its deep roots in worship and discipleship, the church remains dedicated to the empowerment and transformation of lives. The selection of Pastor Williams is seen as the beginning of a new era for Emmanuel, one filled with hope, growth, and community engagement.