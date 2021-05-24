Emergency Housing Assistance Grants

If you need financial assistance paying your rent, mortgage, or utility bills, please check the resources below. These grants are made as funding is available until the monies are exhausted and/or as the program's timeframe allows.

Financial support is available to City of Chicago homeowners who have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are having difficulty paying their mortgage. Applications are being accepted now.
  • The maximum amount of assistance available is $3,300.
  • Grant amounts awarded will be based on the amount needed to bring the mortgage current.
  • Eligible homeowners will have the assistance paid directly to the mortgage servicer.
PLEASE NOTE: If you received a mortgage assistance grant from NHS of Chicago or the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) last year (2020), you are not eligible for this mortgage assistance program.
Financial support is available to income-qualified City of Chicago landlords and renters who have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are having difficulty paying for rent and utilities.
*Applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be accepted starting at 9:00 AM on Monday, May 24th.

Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP)

Financial support is available to support households in Illinois who have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants are eligible for up to 15 months of assistance. Maximum grant amount is $25,000. The application will be a joint application from the housing provider (landlord) and the tenant. Applications from landlords are now being accepted.

Utility Bill Payment Assistance

Financial support is available to eligible households who need help paying their heating and electric bills. Applications are being accepted now through May 31st. For more information or to apply contact the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and CEDA for additional resources.

For assistance completing an application, please email us at: EmergencyAssistance@nhschicago.org or call our Emergency Assistance hotline at 800-831-7949 to make an appointment with one of our Client Services Specialists.

